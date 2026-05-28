Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy give wildly different answers about their Vikings QB room dynamic

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They were asked the same question, but new Minnesota Vikings quarterback teammates Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy had two completely different answers.

McCarthy’s first full season with the Vikings — the 2025 first-round pick missed the entirety of his rookie year due to a knee injury — was a rollercoaster despite a 6-4 record. He threw for 1,632 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and a 57.6% completion rate across his 10 games under center.

As a result, the Vikings made the move to add a veteran presence this offseason, signing Murray, the Arizona Cardinals’ former No. 1 overall pick, who was released after his own up-and-down career in the desert.

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Murray’s arrival, though, points to one thing: who will be the starting quarterback for head coach Kevin O’Connell in Week 1? Many are pointing at Murray, who’s going into his eighth NFL season, over McCarthy, who could need some more development before taking over as starter again.

During an offseason practice this week, Murray and McCarthy were both asked about the relationship they have, with the former giving a veteran answer as you’d might expect for a player on a new team.

"It’s been great," Murray said about working with McCarthy. "Obviously, I know he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him. I’ve played seven years now, going onto eight. So, I’m considered a veteran even though I don’t see myself as that. Give him any knowledge that he needs. Again, we’re both competitors, and I know we both want what’s best for the team."

Murray was also asked how McCarthy may take criticism or coaching from a veteran like himself.

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"Of course. He’s overly acceptive. He’s always communicating, asking questions. Stuff like that. So, it’s been good," he said.

All seemed well in Vikings land until McCarthy gave a rather interesting answer to a similar line of questioning during his availability.

"It’s just like two guys in a classroom," he said about working with Murray. "He sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it’s the coach’s responsibility to teach us and coach us."

Of course, reporters followed up with the Michigan product, with one asking if there was any awkwardness between them.

"Awkwardness? It’s just like the same feeling when you’re in high school, and there’s another person on the other side of the room. It’s just kinda how it is, so I wouldn’t say there’s any awkwardness," McCarthy replied.

Now, there’s no doubting these two will be going head-to-head for the same job this summer in training camp. But, as Murray said, the thought should be doing what’s best for the team.

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It may be too early to look into McCarthy’s odd response, but at the same time, thoughts of a contentious quarterbacks room in Minnesota will no doubt creep into the mind of football fans ahead of an interesting preseason for the Vikings.

The Vikings were unable to reach the playoffs last season, as they finished 9-8 in O’Connell’s fourth year as head coach. This came after a year where they went 14-3 with Sam Darnold under center, while McCarthy rehabbed back from injury.

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Darnold wasn’t re-signed by the Vikings, as Carson Wentz provided backup for McCarthy instead when rosters were formed in the 2025 offseason.

Instead, Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and ultimately helped lead them to a Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots back in February.

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