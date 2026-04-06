Pro wrestling star Trevor Lee signs MLW deal, talks goals with company

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Pro wrestling star Trevor Lee signed a deal with Major League Wrestling (MLW), and will continue performing with the company as the Southern Crown champion.

Lee, who wrestled in WWE as Cameron Grimes, returned to MLW for sporadic appearances after he was released. He faced off against Mistico at MLW Eric Bischoff’s One Shot, appeared at Battle Riot VIII in January and a handful of Fusion tapings.

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He won the MLW Southern Crown Championship in a Bunkhouse Stampede match against Andrew Everett, Beastman, Diego Hill, Festus, Ikuro Kwon, Jesus Rodriguez, Josh Bishop, Matthew Justice and Paul Walter Hauser.

"I’m just excited to be able to really kind of do anything," Lee told Fox News Digital. "You know, these past couple of years, I’ve been kind of waiting on a good opportunity and I feel like MLW is kind of presenting that opportunity. I really liked the ability to be able to work with CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre), to be able to work with New Japan.

"So, it’s really cool to see what’s going to come out of this."

Lee is among former WWE wrestlers who have joined MLW over the last few years. Matt Riddle, Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Shotzi Blackheart, Donovan Dijak, Bishop Dyer, Austin Aries, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Priscilla Kelly and several others have all competed in WWE at one point or another.

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It also helps that MLW founder Court Bauer has a WWE background as well.

"I think what really entices me to want to work with MLW is that they do have a great production," Lee explained. "When you watch the product, it looks good. The crowds are big, the crowds are loud. That’s really kind of all you’re asking for, especially when you kind of take a step down.

"MLW isn’t WWE but they’re not an indie either. They’re right there. So, it’s nice to be able to be at a place that can represent you well, show you well, and also give you a good batch of talent with as well with so many different companies that can come through there."

Lee, 32, said he wanted to keep showing the pro wrestling world that he can still perform at a high level.

"I just want to be able to show that I’m more than just like a comedy promo act. I can have these elite tier matches and that’s really what my goal is with MLW – to see how far we can go," he said.

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He said he hoped to be able to square up with Aries, Riddle, Dijak as well as CMLL and New Japan competitors.