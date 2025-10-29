Pro wrestling stars Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux talk 'very simple decision' to work in MLW again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will make their return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) in a long-awaited match next month in Charleston, South Carolina.

Kross, who will be accompanied by Bordeaux, will take on the one-time MLW world heavyweight champion Matt Riddle at the "MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Wrestling Special" on Nov. 20 at the Charleston Music Hall.

Kross and Bordeaux have been performing across the independent wrestling scene since their departure from WWE. The husband-and-wife duo have previous experience performing in MLW and their next match there seemed to be a long time coming.

"We’ve always had a great correspondence with MLW and Court Bauer and the whole team there – that goes back before 2019, I think," Kross told Fox News Digital. "We came up in the indies, we came up in what would be the closet thing to the territory days, working all over the world. We had met Court a long time ago and always stayed in touch. This was a very simple decision. When we all got in contact with each other, we thought this would be a great fit for their audience."

Kross and Bordeaux are far from the only former WWE stars who have made their way to MLW in the last few years. Riddle, Donovan Dijak, Bishop Dyer, Shotzi and Priscilla Kelly are the more recent former WWE figures to make their way to the promotion. Bauer also previously worked at WWE before he founded and revitalized MLW.

"When we’re on the independents we ask our friends, ‘What places are you having the most fun at? What places have fantastic production? Which places would you recommend that we work at?’ And these are previously WWE people, so MLW is an easy fit," Bordeaux said.

Kross vs. Riddle is being billed as "dream match" with the two competitors expanding their fan base over the last few years.

Kross told Fox News Digital he just hoped that they could stay friends after they do battle.

"I’ve known Matt for a few years now," he said. "I do consider him a close friend, and he’s been a training partner of mine. He’s a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He’s legit as they get. The idea of what a tough guy is is a little bit romanticized in the archetype of Clint Eastwood – just being really stoic and not saying a lot. Matt is goofy, he likes to have fun, he likes to say outrageous stuff and I think people forget Matt is really credentialed. He’s a very legit martial artist.

"I’ve grappled with some of the best martial artists in the world, really, really good guys. And then there are people that are on another level – that’s Matt Riddle. And I just hope things are gonna continue to be cool with us after we compete because sometimes that could change a friendship. I gotta go in there and I gotta do what I gotta do – what people are paying me to do, which is ‘kill’ people. That’s the name. And Riddle is a killer himself in his own right. I just hope that Matt and I can still be friends after it’s all said and done because, like I said, sometimes that stuff gets weird and I hope it doesn’t, but whatever’s gonna happen is gonna happen. People are gonna get a show."

Bordeaux isn’t on the MLW card for Nov. 20, but shouldn’t be brushed off as just a valet or a manager. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named her one of the top 100 female wrestlers in the world in 2019 and she’s held women’s championships at multiple promotions during her career.

She teased that it may be a bit longer before she’s back in the ring for MLW.

"Maybe November 20th, it might be a little bit longer though," she told Fox News Digital. "But I had my first return to the ring about two weeks ago, which was a blast. We tagged with Jimmy Jacobs at a show in Detroit and then I have a few singles matches coming up.

"But right now, we are in talks. I do not have an opponent yet – if I will be wrestling in MLW – but it is in talks."

The card will also include Dijak and Dyer defending the MLW Tag Team Championship against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, the Opera Cup finals between Mistico and Volador Jr. and an appearance by pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson.