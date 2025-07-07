Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pro Wrestling

Pro wrestling legend Kevin Nash fires off hot take after skipping Independence Day celebration

Nash was a superstar in WWE and WCW during the prime of his pro wrestling career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling legend Kevin Nash revealed last week he didn’t celebrate the Independence Day holiday because "we’re not the home of the free."

Nash appeared to respond to the backlash he received for a post about Congress passing the "big, beautiful bill." President Donald Trump signed the bill on July 4. The bill includes key provisions that would permanently establish individual and business tax breaks included in Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and incorporate new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kevin Nash in 1994

Kevin Nash in action against Razor Ramon during a WWE event at Madison Square Garden on May 20, 1994, in New York.  (WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

Trump said the bill would "fuel massive economic growth" and "lift up the hard-working citizens who make this country run."

Nash was among the critics.

"Happy 4 more trillion in debt day," he wrote on X. "Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day. Enjoy your small regional hospitals while you can. Things just continue to get greater. Happy 4th...."

TRUMP SIGNS 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL' BILL IN SWEEPING VICTORY FOR SECOND TERM AGENDA, OVERCOMING DEMS AND GOP REBELS

Donald Trump at the White House

President Donald Trump signed the bill last week. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

After bantering with other social media users about his take, Nash wrote he was happy to block some people.

"Was enjoyable to flush the white trash out today to block and remove them at least on this site," he wrote. "I didn't celebrate the 4th this year because I personally feel we're not the home of the free. We lose constitutional rights daily. If you're a bigot please unfollow me. Peace out."

Nash, 65, was a full-time pro wrestler from 1990 to about the mid 2010s and made an indelible mark on the industry as a member of the New World Order faction in World Championship Wrestling. He also was a top star in WWE and Total Nonstop Action (TNA).

Kevin Nash in 2021

WWE Hall of Fame inductees Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman greet fans during WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 10, 2021. (Joe Camporeale-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is a two-time inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.