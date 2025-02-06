Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs draw strong social media reaction: 'What a joke'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was announced on Thursday, and it features just four men.

Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe will receive busts in Canton this summer, beating out several other candidates.

It could be argued that several others are just as deserving, but most notably, Eli Manning, Adam Vinatieri and Terrell Suggs did not make the cut this go-around.

Manning's New York Giants kept their reaction pretty blunt, simply posting a raised-eyebrow emoji on X.

Manning ranks 11th all-time in passing yards and touchdowns, but the main argument is his two Super Bowl runs.

"Absurd. Eli beat Tom Brady twice in the Super Bowl. There aren't 5 guys in the history of the game who you'd take over Eli Manning in the 4th quarter of a playoff game. Pure silliness," wrote one Giants fan.

"My favorite QB…He took s--- his whole career and he still is…Man was a legend and never got the credit," wrote one more.

The anger was the same for perhaps both Patriots and Colts fans for Vinatieri, who holds the NFL records for the most field goal makes and attempts in NFL history. He also knocked two game-winning field goals in the closing seconds of Super Bowls and was lights out for his entire 24-year career.

In fact, many feel that if there were to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it should have been Vinatieri.

"adam vinatieri not a first ballot HOFer? throw the whole thing away," wrote an X user.

Another said, "Vinatieri got hosed. What a joke."

Meanwhile, even though Jared Allen ranks 12th all time in sacks and got in, Suggs being in eighth is not yet enough. His longtime teammate in stalwart offensive tackle Marshal Yanda also came up short.

"Suggs and Yanda snubbed, Lamar losing, MVP I’m done," wrote a Ravens fan with a classic angry gif.

It should be noted that those three were all in their first year of eligibility, so perhaps the voters didn't want this year's class to wait any longer. Other misses include Reggie Wayne and Steve Smith Sr.

It will not be easy for those guys to get in next year, as Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald and Jason Witten will be eligible for induction.

