Jared Allen, Antonio Gates headline Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Four players were announced as the next class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, Sterling Sharpe, and Eric Allen will be enshrined into Canton this year.

The former edge rusher in Allen recorded 136 sacks in his 12-year career, the 12th-most all time, twice leading the NFL. His career high was the 22 he put up back in 2011, just one sack shy of surpassing lone solo leader Michael Strahan for the most in a season. He was selected to four All-Pro teams during his time with the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, and Vikings.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Gates was one of the greatest tight ends of his era and a stepping stone into making what the position is today. His 116 touchdowns are the most ever by a tight end, while his 955 receptions and 11,841 receiving yards are the fourth-most in the position. Spending his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, he made eight consecutive Pro Bowls and will go to Canton after just missing out last year.

Sharpe played just seven seasons in the NFL, but he sure made the most of it. In his career, entirely with the Green Bay Packers, he was named to five Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro three times. Three times he led the NFL in receptions, and twice he led in touchdowns, including his final season when he racked up 18. He recorded five seasons of over 1,100 yards - he put up 595 catches for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Eric Allen played 14 seasons, splitting his time with the Eagles, Raiders, and Saints. He twice led the NFL in pick-sixes, recording four in 1993 and three in 2000. He was named to six Pro Bowls after being picked 30th overall in the 1988 NFL Draft.

Notable snubs included Adam Vinatieri, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Reggie Wayne, Steve Smith Sr., and Marshal Yanda.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new four-man class will be inducted on Aug. 3.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.