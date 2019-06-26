Pro Bowl cornerback drops by fan's high school graduation party

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay surprised a Detroit Lions fan when he showed up at his high school graduation party last weekend.

Kam Register, who went to Howell High School in Michigan, messaged Slay on Twitter a day before the party was set to take place and asked the one-time All-Pro defensive back if he wanted to come to the party. Slay asked for details but Register never thought he would actually show up, according to ESPN.

“I jump up, shake his hand,” Register told ESPN recalling the moment he saw Slay coming up the driveway. “I was literally trying to take pictures and my hands were shaking. It was just the craziest thing.”

Register said he was bragging about getting Slay to come even though he thought the Lions player definitely wasn’t going to show up.

“I was messing with my family all day, like, ‘You can't talk to me, I'm friends with Darius Slay. Darius Slay is coming,’” Register said. “They are like, 'Oh, you're stupid. He's not coming. Don't feel bad if he doesn't show up.’”

Register added: “Deep down I didn't want to get myself too excited because I didn't want to have all that disappointment if he didn't, but it just made it all worth it when I saw him walk around the pathway.”

Slay reportedly stayed at the party for around three hours and offered to take pictures and sign autographs. Slay also gave Register a few gifts – signed gloves the cornerback wore during the Pro Bowl and a standing offer for tickets any time he wants to go, according to ESPN.

Register plans to attend Cleary University next fall and appears to have made a lifelong friend in Slay.