Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published
Last Update March 20, 2017

Price makes 30 saves as Canadiens top Senators 4-1

By | Associated Press
  • 3d88c965-
    Image 1 of 3

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 566d40f8-
    Image 2 of 3

    Ottawa Senators' Alexandre Burrows (14) shoots against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price as Canadiens' Nathan Beaulieu (28) and Senators' Ryan Dzingel look for the rebound during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • d23ef61b-
    Image 3 of 3

    Montreal Canadiens' Dwight King collides with Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson as Senators' Marc Methot (3) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

MONTREAL – Carey Price made 30 saves for his 33rd win of the season and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Sunday night to sweep the home-and-home series.

Tomas Plekanec, Jordie Benn, Paul Byron and Nathan Beaulieu scored for the Canadiens, who lead the Atlantic Division by four points over the Senators, who still have one game in hand.

Tom Pyatt scored a first-period goal for the Senators. Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots.

The Canadiens also beat the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday, winning 4-3 in a shootout.