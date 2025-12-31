Premier League soccer star unveils faithful message after scoring first goal in nearly a year after ACL injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After scoring a huge goal in a Premier League match on Tuesday, Gabriel Jesus made it clear whom he praises.

The Arsenal forward scored the dagger in the 78th minute to put his squad up, 4-0, against Aston Villa and increase a lead for the top spot in the standings.

After scoring, though, Jesus unveiled a shirt that said, "I belong to Jesus."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jesus was asked about his shirt and was forthcoming in his response.

"Jesus saved my life from the beginning, when I was born. I didn’t know it yet. Through the tough moments in my life, I realized we are nothing without Jesus, so I want to glorify His name. He made a huge difference in these tough moments. So, now, in the shining moment, I want to glorify His name," Jesus said.

LOOKING BACK AT THE SPORTS GAMBLING CONTROVERSIES THROUGHOUT 2025, WITH NBA AND MLB INVESTIGATIONS LEADING WAY

"To start the year the way I was playing, confidence (was) back. And, for some reason, the Lord stopped me, and then I could do better as a person, as a human being. I think it's amazing how Jesus works on our lives. Sometimes, you just keep questioning, doubting yourself, but you never know what's going to happen, what Jesus has prepared for you. So, I just say keep going, trust in the process and trust in Jesus."

The goal was Jesus' first in almost an exact calendar year after he suffered an ACL injury in January. He was left off the team's roster for the UEFA Champions League but can play in the squad's other matches.

Fellow Brazilian soccer star Kaká wore a similar shirt back in 2007.

Jesus was issued a yellow card for taking his shirt off, but it was worth it to him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesus figures to play for Brazil in the World Cup this summer. He was on the team in 2022 but missed action due to a knee injury he sustained in the group stage.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter