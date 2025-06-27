Expand / Collapse search
Washington Mystics

Mystics’ Jade Melbourne chips tooth in gruesome injury after getting elbowed by Aces’ Chelsea Gray

Melbourne reportedly required stitches for the bloody injury

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Washington Mystics guard and Olympic medalist Jade Melbourne lost part of a front tooth after taking a wild elbow to the mouth in Thursday night’s win over the Las Vegas Aces. 

Melbourne was injured in the first quarter when she tried to drive past a screen from Aces guard Chelsea Gray.

Jade Melbourne in action

Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne (5) drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) and center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

Gray’s elbow made direct contact with Melbourne’s mouth, and as she bent over in pain. A tooth appeared to fall onto the court.

A bloodied Melbourne was taken off the court, and although she remained sidelined for the remainder of the game, she did join her team on the bench. Gray was assessed a flagrant foul. 

Kiki Iriafen assists Jade Melbourne

Kiki Iriafen (44) of the Washington Mystics helps teammate Jade Melbourne (5) after she was hurt in a play against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena June 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mystics coach Sydney Johnson said after the game that Melbourne did require stitches, Yahoo Sports reported.

Despite the initial shock of the injury, Melbourne appeared in good spirits after the game. Teammate Georgia Amoore shared a post on Instagram that showed Melbourne smiling with a bloodied mouth and chipped tooth and two thumbs-up. 

Melbourne, an Australian basketball player who earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. 

It was not immediately clear if she would miss any additional time because of Thursday’s injury. 

Jade Melbourne hunched over

Jade Melbourne (5) after she was hurt in a play against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena June 26, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Mystics secured a 94-83 win even without Melbourne and the team’s leading scorer, Brittney Sykes, who was sidelined for the second straight game with a lower leg injury. 

The WNBA has seen an uptick in physical plays this season. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been on the receiving end of many of those plays, but Melbourne’s injury Thursday ranks as one of this season's most serious. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.