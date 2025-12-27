Pop-Tarts pastry bails on celebration and 4 other wild moments from bowl game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions got toasty at the Pop-Tarts Bowl between the BYU Cougars and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday night.

While Georgia Tech held the lead for most of the game, BYU pulled off a barnstorming comeback to win the game 25-21. The Cougars finished the season 12-2 while Georgia Tech ended the year 9-4.

Pop-Tarts brought fun to a bowl game, while the competition itself came down to the wire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Read below for the five best moments from the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Pop-Tarts ingrains itself into the bowl game

Most bowl games that do not have stakes attached to it are written off as boring or pointless. But Pop-Tarts brought the fun for the third straight year. Part of it was the unique flare of the end zone and sideline art. BYU and Georgia Tech each had their school names in their end zones accompanied by sprinkles. The sprinkles were also featured on the sidelines and the helmets of each player.

Pop-Tarts Ring of Honor

Pop-Tarts unveiled its Ring of Honor at Camping World Stadium, paying tribute to the Pop-Tarts that were eaten in the two prior bowl games. Cookies and Creame, Hot Fudge Sundae and Frosted Wild Berry held commemorative jackets and did the best they could to honor Strawberry and Cinnamon Roll.

HAWAII, CAL PLAYERS BRAWL AS RAINBOW WARRIORS PULL OFF INCREDIBLE COMEBACK VICTORY

Pregame unveiling

It wasn’t the Ohio State University band dotting the "I" but it was still fun. Pop-Tarts held a pregame ceremony to show the crowd in Orlando, Florida, what Pop-Tarts were being featured for the bowl game. There were six Pop-Tarts in total separating into two teams – Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls. Sprinkles included Protein Slammin’ Strawberry, Cookies and Creme an Frosted Cherry. Swirls included Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae.

Bear Bachmeier leads comeback

The Cougars trailed 21-10 going into the fourth quarter and needed to dig deep to somehow pull off a victory. A blocked Georgia Tech field goal with 55 seconds left in the third quarter sparked that comeback. Touchdowns from Enoch Nawahine and Jovesa Damuni along with a Bachmeier 2-point conversion helped BYU win the game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Protein Slammin’ Strawberry bails out

The Pop-Tarts Bowl payoff was supposed to be a record three pastries descending into a giant toaster for the winning team to enjoy. Protein Slammin’ Strawberry, Cookies and Creame and Cherry were on the top of the toaster dancing to the music and awaiting their fates.

Protein Slammin’ Strawberry held a sign that read, "Not my dream … yet." The pastry then dove off the toaster and ran away. A message where the Pop-Tarts pastry should have been read, "You haven't seen the last of me!"

The Cookies and Creme and Cherry Pop-Tarts went into the toaster and were served as giant treats for the champions.