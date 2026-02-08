Police urge sober celebrations as Super Bowl LX brings heightened enforcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Law enforcement agencies from Seattle to New England are rolling out public safety messages for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, as authorities brace for large watch party crowds and increased roadway traffic.

State and local agencies said extra patrols and DUI enforcement will be in place throughout the day and evening, with officers urging fans to plan sober rides home and celebrate responsibly.

The Seattle Police Department released a video on Facebook warning fans against unsafe behavior that could turn Super Bowl Sunday into a trip to jail or the hospital.

"Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis, or any substance that affects your ability to drive, getting behind the wheel puts lives at risk, including your own," the department said.

SUPER BOWL SCAMS SURGE IN FEBRUARY AND TARGET YOUR DATA

Boston police are also urging Super Bowl weekend revelers to stay alert to the risk of drink spiking, warning that colorless, odorless drugs can be slipped into beverages and leave victims vulnerable to serious harm.

NBC 10 Boston reported that parking and traffic restrictions will be in place Sunday in several nightlife and college neighborhoods, including Kenmore Square, Boston University and areas near North Station and Faneuil Hall.

The station said pedestrian access may also be limited starting around 8 p.m. local time to prevent crowding and reduce conflicts between foot traffic and vehicles.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF REFUSES TO SUPPORT ICE OPERATIONS AROUND SUPER BOWL LX

Bars will be prohibited from admitting new patrons after the third quarter to help curb post-game congestion.

"It’s just so that there isn’t so much chaos. If they were to win or if they were to lose, just everyone like kind of running in and out throughout the whole game," said Gabby Wooten, the general manager of Bleacher Bar.

In neighboring New Hampshire, just north of the Boston metro area, state highway safety officials are urging Super Bowl fans to report suspected impaired drivers to 911.

FORMER NFL STARS EXPRESS IMPORTANCE OF RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING, PLAYING AMID THE RISE IN SPORTS BETTING

The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety said the warning follows the arrests of 25 people on impaired driving-related charges statewide during last year’s Super Bowl weekend.

"This Sunday isn’t just about the game, it’s about looking out for one another," said New Hampshire Department of Safety Assistant Commissioner Eddie Edwards. "If celebrating with friends or family who plan to drink or use substances, check in on how they’ll get home."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP