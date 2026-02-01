Super Bowl scams surge in February and target your data

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Super Bowl is not only the biggest sporting event of the year, but it has also become one of the busiest scam seasons.

Every February, millions of Americans receive texts, emails and calls tied to the game, such as "Your ticket couldn't be delivered," "Your streaming account needs verification," or "Your betting account was locked." At first glance, these messages may seem like random spam, but in reality, they are carefully targeted.

Instead of blasting messages blindly, scammers rely on data brokers-companies that collect, package and sell personal information. These brokers build detailed profiles, and scammers either buy or steal those lists to decide exactly who to target and when.

Below, I'll explain how this system works and, more importantly, how you can remove yourself from the data pipeline scammers depend on.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

TAX SEASON SCAMS SURGE AS FILING CONFUSION GROWS

Why Super Bowl season is a goldmine for scammers

Big events create urgency, emotion and distraction-perfect conditions for fraud. During Super Bowl week, scammers use the same themes real companies use:

Ticket confirmations

Streaming service alerts

Betting account warnings

Delivery delays for food or merchandise.

But here's the key: they don't blast these messages randomly. They target people who look like likely buyers. That targeting comes from your digital profile.

How scammers know you're a 'Super Bowl target'

You might never have posted about football, yet you still receive a fake ticket message. That's because data brokers build profiles using your:

Address history

Household size

Income range

Age

Shopping behavior

Most-used apps

Frequently visited websites

Household members.

These details are stitched together from retailers, apps, public records and tracking tools-then sold to marketers and, eventually, leaked or resold to scammers. So when Super Bowl season arrives, scammers simply filter their lists: "People who look like they'd watch the game, place a bet, or order food." And your phone number is right there.

The most common Super Bowl scam messages

During Super Bowl week, scammers flood inboxes and phones with messages that look like they came from legitimate companies. The goal is simple: create urgency, make you click and steal your information before you have time to think. Here are the scams I see spike every February:

1) Fake ticket alerts

"Your Super Bowl ticket transfer failed. Verify now."

These messages pretend to come from Ticketmaster, StubHub, or SeatGeek. They claim your ticket couldn't be delivered, your transfer is pending, or your account needs verification. The link takes you to a fake login page that looks identical to the real site. The moment you enter your email and password, scammers capture your credentials. Many victims then find their real ticket accounts emptied, their payment methods used, or their email taken over.

How to spot it:

The sender's address is misspelled

The link leads to a lookalike domain

The message creates panic and urgency.

What to do: Never click. Go directly to the ticket site through your browser or app.

2) Streaming account warnings

"Your Super Bowl stream is on hold. Update billing now."

These messages impersonate major streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu, ESPN, Peacock or cable providers. They claim your payment failed or your account is suspended just before kickoff. The link sends you to a fake billing page that steals your credit card details, login credentials, or both. Some versions install malware that records keystrokes and login activity.

Why this works: Millions of people stream the Super Bowl. Scammers know most recipients won't even question it.

What to do: Open the streaming app directly and check your account there. Ignore any links in the message.

5 MYTHS ABOUT IDENTITY THEFT THAT PUT YOUR DATA AT RISK

3) Betting account freezes

"Your wager is pending. Confirm your identity."

These target people who have been flagged by data brokers as likely sports bettors. Messages claim your account with DraftKings, FanDuel, or BetMGM is locked due to "suspicious activity."

The fake verification page asks for:

Your full name

Date of birth

Social Security number

Bank or card details.

This gives scammers everything they need to commit identity theft.

What to do: Never respond to betting account messages outside the official app.

4) Merch and food delivery scams

"Your Super Bowl order is delayed. Track here."

Scammers mimic popular retailers and delivery apps, like Amazon, DoorDash, Uber Eats, FedEx and USPS. They claim your food, jersey or party supplies couldn't be delivered.

Clicking the tracking link can:

Install malware

Redirect you to a fake login page

Steal your payment info.

Why it works: People are expecting packages and food orders that week, so the message feels real.

What to do: Use the retailer's official app or website to check orders.

Why families are hit even harder

Your data isn't isolated. Data brokers connect people living at the same address, spouses, children and roommates. So one exposed profile becomes an entire household target. During Super Bowl weekend, when everyone's using phones, scanning QR codes and ordering food, one bad click can put the whole family at risk.

The real problem: you're still on the lists

Most people try to protect themselves by:

Deleting emails

Blocking numbers

Installing antivirus software.

Those help, but they don't stop your data from being sold again tomorrow. As long as your information exists in data-broker databases, scammers can keep finding you. That's why I recommend removing your data at the source.

The ‘game-day cleanup’ that stops the targeting

If you want fewer scam messages, not just better filters, you need to remove your personal data from data brokers. That's where a data removal service comes in. While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com.

What to do before Super Bowl weekend

Here's how to protect yourself right now:

Don't click Super Bowl messages. Even if they look real, go directly to the company's website instead. Use strong antivirus software to help block malicious links, fake websites and malware before they can steal your information.Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

Even if they look real, go directly to the company's website instead. Use strong antivirus software to help block malicious links, fake websites and malware before they can steal your information.Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Avoid QR codes from emails or texts. Many link to fake login pages.

Many link to fake login pages. Use credit cards, not debit cards. They offer stronger fraud protection.

They offer stronger fraud protection. Remove your data from broker sites. This is the single most effective way to reduce scam targeting.

FBI WARNS QR CODE PHISHING USED IN NORTH KOREAN CYBER SPYING

Kurt's key takeaways

Super Bowl scams are not random. Instead, they are precision-targeted using personal data sold behind the scenes. While you cannot stop scammers from trying, you can make it harder for them to find you. By removing your data now, you reduce scam messages, limit fake alerts and lower your risk, not only this Super Bowl, but throughout the entire year. That kind of protection is a win worth celebrating.

Have you received scam texts or emails tied to the Super Bowl? What did they look like, and did you almost fall for one? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.