Pro golfer hospitalized after falling down elevator shaft in freak South Africa building accident

Professional golfer Andrea Pavan withdrew from the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open due to injuries he sustained in a freak elevator accident.

Pavan, 36, was hospitalized and "thankful to be alive" after he fell down an elevator shaft in the building he was staying in near Cape Town, South Africa, for the tournament, according to Monday Q Info.

"By all accounts, he’s in good spirits, thankful to be alive and FaceTiming with his kids," Pavan’s former Texas A&M coach, J.T. Higgins, told the Golf Channel. Higgins hadn’t spoken to Pavan yet, but he was updated on his condition.

Golf Channel learned through sources within Pavan’s inner circle the golfer had called for an elevator within the building where he was staying. However, when the doors to the elevator opened, a cab had not come up.

Pavan didn’t realize that as he stepped through the doors and fell three stories below.

Pavan sustained multiple injuries, including to his back and shoulder. He underwent "extensive surgeries" Wednesday night to repair the damage.

No known recovery timeline for Pavan has been released.

The Italian golfer has eight professional wins in his career, including two on the DP World Tour. His latest was in 2019 when he took home the BMW International Open.

Pavan defeated Matt Fitzpatrick, a fixture on the PGA Tour, in a playoff at the event.

During this season, Pavan has tallied two top 15 finishes, which includes a tie for ninth at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship earlier this month.

