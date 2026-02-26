Team USA legend Mike Eruzione reacts to backlash of Olympic gold team: 'Shut up and enjoy what they did'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Eruzione just wants everybody to "shut up" and celebrate.

Forty-six years after Eruzione became the first true American hockey hero, Jack Hughes followed in his footsteps on Sunday after scoring the golden goal in overtime against Canada at the Milan Cortina Games.

As part of celebrating the first gold medal since Eruzione's "Miracle on Ice" team in 1980, the 2026 team spoke to President Donald Trump, partied in Miami, and attended Tuesday's State of the Union address after visiting Trump in the Oval Office.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team has since received backlash for its interactions with Trump, including laughing at a quip the president made about having to invite the women's team to the State of the Union. Tage Thompson was photographed in a MAGA hat, while Jack and Quinn Hughes both sported "45-47 USA" hats.

Eruzione, who scored the game-winning goal against the Soviets, ripped those criticizing the team.

"When you experience that moment and have an Olympic gold medal around your neck and the joy that it brought to so many people, who listens to the other side? Who listens to people b---- and complain? Shame on you," Eruzione said to TMZ Sports.

"We live in the greatest country in the world. And to see our athletes perform the way they did, our women's team as well, let's not forget maybe the best ladies team we ever put on the ice, and all the other athletes that were there. I would say 99% of our athletes that were there are proud to represent their country and compete, but they don't want to talk about that. They've got to find something to b---- and complain about. You know what? Shut up and just enjoy what they did."

Eruzione said he spoke to Jimmy Carter after the "Miracle," and "there was no negative press."

"I've said this many times and probably put this on my grave, but other than being a police officer, a firefighter, or somebody in the military who protects and serves our country, there's no greater feeling than putting on a USA jersey. You're not playing for Boston, Chicago, New York, you're playing for your country," Eruzione said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jack Hughes was given a raucous ovation in his NHL return on Wednesday, playing in front of his New Jersey Devils fans. He also brought out Thompson, as the Devils were playing against his Buffalo Sabres, to make sure his USA teammate got a hand, as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.