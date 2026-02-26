Expand / Collapse search
Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk addresses White House's 'clearly fake' AI video showing him insulting Canadians

'That's not who I am, so I guess I don't like that video because that would never come out of my mouth'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Brady Tkachuk has found himself in a rather awkward position.

Days after crushing the hearts of Canadians by helping the United States win a gold medal over their northern neighbors, Tkachuk is now back with his Senators, who play in Canada's capital of Ottawa, for a playoff push.

A TikTok posted by the White House probably didn't help matters, as it featured footage of Tkachuk's conference at a 4 Nations game last year that was AI-doctored to make it appear as if he spoke disparagingly of Canada and its citizens.

Brady Tkachuk with USA flag

Brady Tkachuk of Team United States celebrates after winning the gold medal during the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.  (Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

"They booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple syrup-eating f---- a lesson," Tkachuk is made to say. Tkachuk and his brother, Matthew, were part of three fights in nine seconds against Canada last year.

Tkachuk celebrated his gold medal in Washington, D.C., but was not pleased with the video.

"Well, it's clearly fake, because it's not my voice, not my lips moving. I'm not in control of any of those accounts. I know that those words would never come out of my mouth. So, I can't do anything about it," Tkachuk told reporters on Thursday ahead of his NHL return, via ESPN.

When asked if he enjoyed the video, he echoed his sentiments.

USA and Canada fight

United States' Brady Tkachuk (top) fights Canada's Sam Bennett (9) during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.  (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

"It's not my voice. It's not what I was saying," he added. "I would never say that. That's not who I am, so I guess I don't like that video because that would never come out of my mouth, and never had that thought."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Some have also accused Tkachuk of saying, "Close the northern border" while on the phone with President Donald Trump after the team won gold.

"I've been seeing stuff that people think it's me. But if you watch the video, it's not my voice or something that I never say," Tkachuk said. "I don't know how that took a storm on its own when I give everything I have here.

"It's crazy when things go on social media, how fast they go. I would never say anything like that."

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk celebrate the gold medal win

Brady Tkachuk (7) of Team United States and Matthew Tkachuk (19) of Team United States celebrate after their game against Team Canada during the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

Tkachuk will play as a member of the home team in Canada on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Detroit Red Wings.

