Brady Tkachuk addresses White House's 'clearly fake' AI video showing him insulting Canadians

Brady Tkachuk has found himself in a rather awkward position.

Days after crushing the hearts of Canadians by helping the United States win a gold medal over their northern neighbors, Tkachuk is now back with his Senators, who play in Canada's capital of Ottawa, for a playoff push.

A TikTok posted by the White House probably didn't help matters, as it featured footage of Tkachuk's conference at a 4 Nations game last year that was AI-doctored to make it appear as if he spoke disparagingly of Canada and its citizens.

"They booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple syrup-eating f---- a lesson," Tkachuk is made to say. Tkachuk and his brother, Matthew, were part of three fights in nine seconds against Canada last year.

Tkachuk celebrated his gold medal in Washington, D.C., but was not pleased with the video.

"Well, it's clearly fake, because it's not my voice, not my lips moving. I'm not in control of any of those accounts. I know that those words would never come out of my mouth. So, I can't do anything about it," Tkachuk told reporters on Thursday ahead of his NHL return, via ESPN.

When asked if he enjoyed the video, he echoed his sentiments.

"It's not my voice. It's not what I was saying," he added. "I would never say that. That's not who I am, so I guess I don't like that video because that would never come out of my mouth, and never had that thought."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some have also accused Tkachuk of saying, "Close the northern border" while on the phone with President Donald Trump after the team won gold.

"I've been seeing stuff that people think it's me. But if you watch the video, it's not my voice or something that I never say," Tkachuk said. "I don't know how that took a storm on its own when I give everything I have here.

"It's crazy when things go on social media, how fast they go. I would never say anything like that."

Tkachuk will play as a member of the home team in Canada on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Detroit Red Wings.

