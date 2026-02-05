Former NFL stars express importance of responsible gambling, playing amid the rise in sports betting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Sunday marks the end of the NFL football season with the Super Bowl, which also marks one of the biggest gambling days of the year.

As sports betting has become more prevalent, FanDuel is making sure bettors play with a plan.

The sportsbook’s "Last Call for Football" promotion is giving fans odds boosts every day up until the big game.

"We're toasting to the incredible season that it was this year. Regular season and the playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl. And we're also toasting to the Super Bowl game," FanDuel partner and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said. "So if you're going to bet on the game, just make sure you bet responsibly and play with a plan. And do it on FanDuel."

"There's a lot of stuff to get fascinated with on the FanDuel app. However, those who fail to prepare, prepare to fail. You have to go in, you have to build a plan, you have to play with a plan, and you have to play within your plan," added former offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. "That means gambling responsibly, which is what the boys are all about. Because we're in the lab all week long, cooking up different things. But when it gets to Sunday, the hay is in the barn, our plan is in place, and then that's when you take over."

Lewan's former teammate and current "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast partner Will Compton joked that those in their position don't have nearly enough prop bet options.

"There can't be anything. It's just too, like, what do you do?" Compton asked. "Does, hey, is so-and-so gonna give up a sack? But within that, like, what is the skill? And then, yeah, then a blitz comes, or a game takes place. There's a lot up for gray area."

Gronkowski’s retirement came just as sports gambling began to skyrocket, so he got the brunt from some fans.

"I got at the end of that era. I remember sometimes, like, if I didn't do great, I saw someone out be like, 'What the heck? You had that catch, I would have won 20 more dollars and stuff, man.' You know, you feel for him. You feel for him," Gronk joked.

But he's returning the favor.

"Now, especially that I'm a fan, and now I bet on games. Throwing $50 on a player prop over there, throwing five bucks on the quarterback to have a game of, you know, like 400 plus yards so you can turn that $5 into like 40 bucks because he has such a big game. It just brings that excitement level and you cheer. You're sitting on the couch and you're yelling at the television, you're yelling at the player, and that's what it's all about. But make sure you always play with a plan."

