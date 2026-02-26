Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr serious about NFL return after retiring last year: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr is reportedly very serious about coming out of retirement after officially ending his NFL career last year.

Carr, 34, retired in May 2025 after 11 seasons, but recently said on his podcast that he would return if he were healthy and had a chance to win a Super Bowl. He also said that he had already turned down a couple of teams.

Teams with "winning aspirations have real interest" in Carr, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

The Saints signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract in 2023 and still own his rights, meaning that if he were to return, a team would have to acquire him from the Saints. The Saints, who drafted quarterback Tyler Shough in last year’s draft, would presumably be willing to facilitate a trade as Shough impressed.

Even if Carr played last season, he might not have taken a snap due to multiple shoulder injuries. In March 2025, while Carr was preparing for the season, he experienced pain in his right shoulder.

The Saints announced that medical scans determined that Carr sustained a labral tear and had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff. The team’s medical staff and Carr considered surgery on his shoulder, but there was no guarantee that the quarterback would have the same strength, function, and performance that he was used to.

David Carr, a former NFL quarterback and Carr’s brother, said he knows the former Saints quarterback is healthy.

In Derek Carr’s last season, he played 10 games and completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,145 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Saints went 5-5 in his starts.

Carr’s season was cut short when he sustained a concussion and a left-hand injury on the same play against the New York Giants.

In 169 career regular season games, Carr had a record of 77-92, a 65.1% completion percentage, 41,245 yards with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions. He spent nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and two with the Saints.

