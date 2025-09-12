USA Cycling responds after transgender Olympic alternate celebrates Charlie Kirk's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

USA Cycling has provided a statement to Fox News Digital addressing social media posts by transgender athlete Chelsea Wolfe, an alternate in BMX for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination this week.

"The views of current and former national team athletes are their own and do not reflect those of USA Cycling. Chelsea Wolfe has not been a member of the USA Cycling National Team or a member of USA Cycling since 2023," the statement read.

Wolfe's social media statements, made via Instagram story, included a reshare of news of Kirk's assassination with an animated caption that read "We did it!" and a selfie with a caption that suggested Kirk was a "Nazi."

"Being a Nazi is completely optional btw. He didn't have to do all that, but he did and now he's dead. Don't live your life in a way that the world is better following your death," Wolfe wrote.

Wolfe has since been the subject of backlash on social media. Women's tennis legend and known liberal Martina Navritolva and conservative influencer Riley Gaines have been among those to criticize Wolfe publicly.

Wolfe appeared to acknowledge the backlash in a post on Thursday night, sharing a meme with the caption that read, "Your boos mean nothing. I've seen what makes you cheer."

Wolfe previously said in a March 2020 Facebook post that the athlete hoped to "burn the American flag" at the Tokyo Olympics.

"My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a U.S. flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children," Wolfe wrote on Facebook on March 25, 2020.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) previously employed a gender eligibility policy that allowed biological males to compete in the women's category at the time of Wolfe's status as an Olympic alternate in 2021.

The USOPC changed its athlete safety policy in July to suggest it will comply with President Donald Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order.

USA Cycling released an updated policy earlier in September, restricting competitors in the women's category to females, which says, "Female means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell."

Law enforcement officials worked frantically in the aftermath of Kirk's death to track down and arrest the suspect, who they announced Friday was Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah man, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed Friday.

The rifle that federal investigators believe was used in the shooting contained ammunition inscribed with anti-fascist messaging, shedding light on the suspect's motive. One used casing and three unused casings contained the writings, Cox said.

FBI Director Kash Patel laid out the timeline of the investigation Friday, saying it took the FBI and Utah law enforcement 33 hours to make an arrest. Patel said authorities made "historic progress" in such a short duration of time.

Cox on Friday called the shooting a "political assassination."