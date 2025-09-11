Transgender Team USA cyclist celebrates Charlie Kirk's assassination on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A transgender Team USA BMX cyclist made a series of social media posts Wednesday celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Chelsea Wolfe, who was present for the U.S. women's BMX team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as an alternate, made the celebratory posts on the athlete's Instagram story.

One of the stories featured a USA Today report of Kirk's killing, with an animated caption that read "We did it!" on top of the children's character "Dora the Explorer."

Another of Wolfe's posts included a black screen with the caption "the 'find out' era looks good on him," in white letters.

Wolfe also posted a photo giving a thumbs up with a caption that read, "Being a Nazi is completely optional btw. He didn't have to do all that, but he did and now he's dead. Don't live your life in a way that the world is better following your death."

Wolfe previously said in a March 2020 Facebook post that the athlete hoped to "burn the American flag" at the Tokyo Olympics.

"My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children," Wolfe wrote on Facebook on March 25, 2020.

Fox News Digital attempted to reach Wolfe for an explanation of the recent posts on Kirk's assassination but has not received a response. Fox News Digital has also reached out to USA Cycling for a response.

Many women's sports activists who oppose trans athletes in women's sports have spoken out in support of Kirk following his assassination, including Riley Gaines, Paula Scanlan, Brooke Slusser and Payton McNabb.

"My heart sank hearing about Charlie Kirk. I am praying so hard for him and his family. This is absolutely horrifying," McNabb told Fox News Digital.

Slusser wrote in an Instagram story, "The tragic death of Charlie Kirk should grieve to every heart. Charlie was a son, a husband, a father and a leader who inspired countless young people."

The Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) posted a statement in support of Kirk on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are broken for the senseless assassination of Charlie Kirk. We cannot live in a world where anyone is murdered for having conversations. Charlie was a powerful voice in defense of sex-separated sports and private spaces for women. May we all have his courage to speak up for what we believe in. Rest in peace, Charlie. Prayers for his wife and family at this unimaginable time," the statement read.

Meanwhile, consequences have befallen individuals who have made controversial comments in the aftermath of Kirk's death.

MSNBC fired political analyst Matthew Dowd for suggesting "hateful" rhetoric from Kirk led to his own assassination, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The Carolina Panthers fired Charlie Rock, a member of the team’s communications department, after social media posts linked to Rock appeared to show him questioning why people were sad that Kirk had been shot and killed. The song "Protect Ya Neck" from the Wu-Tang Clan was also shared.

"The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers," the team said in a statement posted to social media. "We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual."

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was struck by a single bullet around 12:20 p.m. local time on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was surrounded by mostly college students as his event was getting underway.

Authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect in the shooting. However, officials offered more details about the person they’re after in a Thursday morning news conference.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls and Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said they had obtained "good video footage" of the shooter while he was on the Utah Valley University campus.

Investigators added that they believe the suspect to be "of college age."

The investigation into the assassination of Kirk is still ongoing.