Pistons player holds up fist to opponent during heated skirmish

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks players got into a heated incident in the third quarter of their matchup on Wednesday night.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart came face-to-face with Milwaukee Bucks veteran Bobby Portis as Detroit led by seven points. As the two jawed at each other, Stewart showed his fist to Portis, possibly signaling that he was going to give the 11-year pro a knuckle sandwich.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Portis seemingly declined and players from both teams came over to break up the action before it escalated.

Stewart was hit with his second technical foul of the game and was promptly ejected. Portis also received a technical foul.

NBA PLAYERS EJECTED AFTER HEATED ALTERCATION UNDER BASKET DURING TRAIL BLAZERS' WIN OVER PELICANS

Stewart was still irate as he went back to the bench. He told his coach, JB Bickerstaff, that once the game was over he was "going to punch (Portis) in his s---." The promise seemingly went unfulfilled.

Milwaukee came back to win the game, 113-109. Kevin Porter Jr. led the way with 26 points. Portis had 13 points off the bench.

Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game with a calf injury amid rumors that he could be traded. He only played three minutes.

Stewart finished with five points in 18 minutes of play off the bench for the Pistons before he was tossed. Tobias Harris led the team with 20 points and five rebounds. Cade Cunningham had 17.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Milwaukee is now 10-13 on the season. Detroit is 17-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.