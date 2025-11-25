Pistons tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Pistons tied a mark set by two previous championship-winning teams on Monday night with a 122-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Pistons matched the franchise record for consecutive wins with their 13th straight victory. The two teams to reach the mark were the 1990 and 2004 teams, both of which won a championship. One team had Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars leading the charge. The other team had Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace.

The 2025-26 Pistons have Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren putting together solid games this year as they improved to 15-2. Against Indiana, Cunningham had 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Duren added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

"It’s amazing," Cunningham said. "We play for the Detroit Pistons, man. A historic franchise. So to be able to make history for a historic franchise like this — it’s special."

The Pistons are a long way from the 3-36 record they started with during the 2023-24 season. The young stars they’ve added through the draft coupled with an experienced coach in JB Bickerstaff have proven to pay off in the last year and a half.

Cunningham made sure to note that, even with the win, Detroit shouldn’t be giving up late leads. The Pistons were up 18 points before letting the Pacers back into it.

"We shouldn’t have allowed them to get back into the game like that," he said. "So watch the film, be sick about the film, but work from it, learn from it and get better."

Detroit has a chance to set a new franchise mark on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup game against the Boston Celtics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.