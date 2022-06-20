Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Pirates
Published

Pirates' Jack Suwinski makes history 3-home run day vs Giants

The Pirates' rookie slugger was greeted at home by his teammates celebrating the win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski made history in Sunday’s win against the San Francisco Giants.

Suwinski hit a walk-off home run off Giants reliever Tyler Rogers to give the Pirates a 4-3 victory after losing 11 out of their last 12 games. This was Suwinski's second game-ending home run of the season, but that is not where he entered baseball history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits a walk-off solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 19, 2022. It was Suwinski's third solo home run of the game. 

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski hits a walk-off solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 19, 2022. It was Suwinski's third solo home run of the game.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The young slugger had three home runs in the win over the Giants. He became the first rookie to hit three home runs and end the game with a walk-off, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"I was just like, ‘No way, man. No way that’s going. That guy is hard to hit off of. Coming from that low under there, it’s not an easy at bat," Suwinski said.

ANGELS' MICHAEL LORENZEN TAKES ISSUE WITH SLICKNESS OF BASEBALLS: 'THEY DID GET SOMEONE HURT'

Jack Suwinski #65 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a walk off solo home run to give the Pirates a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants during the game at PNC Park on June 19, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jack Suwinski #65 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a walk off solo home run to give the Pirates a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants during the game at PNC Park on June 19, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he asked Suwinski if the outfielder was ready for a third home run and Shelton said he was told "no."

"I was not trying to think about that," the 23-year-old said. "You start trying to do too much, and then you just blow it or whatever. I was just trying to not think about that and just focus on what the pitcher had."

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, center, is swarmed by teammates after hitting a walk-off solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 19, 2022. It was Suwinski's third solo home run of the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, center, is swarmed by teammates after hitting a walk-off solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 19, 2022. It was Suwinski's third solo home run of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Suwinski is the second Pirates rookie to hit three home runs in a game. The last was Andrew McCutchen in August 2009. Josh Bell was the last Pirates player to hit three dingers in a game for Pirates. He did it in July 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.