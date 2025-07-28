Expand / Collapse search
Phillies' Bryce Harper had profane clash with MLB commissioner over salary cap: reports

Manfred was at the Phillies game to talk about the future of the sport

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred butted heads during a question-and-answer meeting between the commissioner and the team, according to multiple reports.

Manfred was in Philadelphia to meet with Phillies and Boston Red Sox players. The meeting with the Phillies lasted more than an hour. He spoke to the Phillies about the media landscape and working together to grow baseball, The Associated Press reported.

Bryce Harper in 1st inning vs Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a home run against Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

At one point, Harper told Manfred if he was there to talk about the salary cap, he could "get the f--- out" of the clubhouse.

Manfred wasn’t in the clubhouse to specifically talk about a potential salary cap but the issue of the sport’s economics drew ire from Harper, ESPN reported. He is also reported to have said that the players "are not scared to lose 162 games" if MLB were to propose a cap.

Manfred reportedly said he wasn’t going to leave. Eventually, Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos tried to diffuse the situation, saying he had more questions. Harper and Manfred reportedly shook hands before the commissioner left, but the Phillies first baseman declined to answer phone calls from him the next day.

Rob Manfred in Cooperstown

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the Baseball Hall of Fame awards presentation in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday, July 26, 2025.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"It was pretty intense, definitely passionate," Castellanos told ESPN. "Both of 'em. The commissioner giving it back to Bryce and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That's Harp. He's been doing this since he was 15 years old. It's just another day. I wasn't surprised."

Both Manfred and Harper declined to comment further, according to ESPN.

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on Dec. 1, 2026, and some players have been concerned about a possible push by owners for a salary cap.

Bryce Harper vs Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) throws a ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Manfred and other owners have cited payroll disparity as one of the sport’s biggest problems, while MLB is also working to address a decline in revenue from regional sports networks. MLB has never had a salary cap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

