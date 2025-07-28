Phillies' Bryce Harper had profane clash with MLB commissioner over salary cap: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred butted heads during a question-and-answer meeting between the commissioner and the team, according to multiple reports.

Manfred was in Philadelphia to meet with Phillies and Boston Red Sox players. The meeting with the Phillies lasted more than an hour. He spoke to the Phillies about the media landscape and working together to grow baseball, The Associated Press reported.

At one point, Harper told Manfred if he was there to talk about the salary cap, he could "get the f--- out" of the clubhouse.

Manfred wasn’t in the clubhouse to specifically talk about a potential salary cap but the issue of the sport’s economics drew ire from Harper, ESPN reported. He is also reported to have said that the players "are not scared to lose 162 games" if MLB were to propose a cap.

Manfred reportedly said he wasn’t going to leave. Eventually, Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos tried to diffuse the situation, saying he had more questions. Harper and Manfred reportedly shook hands before the commissioner left, but the Phillies first baseman declined to answer phone calls from him the next day.

"It was pretty intense, definitely passionate," Castellanos told ESPN. "Both of 'em. The commissioner giving it back to Bryce and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That's Harp. He's been doing this since he was 15 years old. It's just another day. I wasn't surprised."

Both Manfred and Harper declined to comment further, according to ESPN.

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on Dec. 1, 2026, and some players have been concerned about a possible push by owners for a salary cap.

Manfred and other owners have cited payroll disparity as one of the sport’s biggest problems, while MLB is also working to address a decline in revenue from regional sports networks. MLB has never had a salary cap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.