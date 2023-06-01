Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies
Published

Phillies announcers blast Mets' Francisco Lindor for nonchalant throw on easy double play

Phillies' Kody Clemens was caught in no-man's land while trying to steal second

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The New York Mets turned one of the easiest double plays you'll see on Wednesday night, but it did not get a pleasant response from everybody.

Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa hit a line drive right to short stop Francisco Lindor for the first out, however, Kody Clemens was attempting to steal second.

When Lindor caught the ball, Clemens was in no man's land, so Lindor lobbed the ball over to first base.

Francisco Lindor throw

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) fields a ground ball and throws to first base for an out during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.  (John Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

The ball took two hops into Pete Alonso's glove to complete the double play.

However, the Phillies broadcast took issue with Lindor's actions.

"Couldn’t have just tagged him?" color commentator Ben Davis asked.

Ben Davis and Tom McCarthy

Philadelphia Phillies broadcasters Tom McCarthy (left) and Ben Davis on the air before a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Bright House Field.  (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Davis doubled down on the throw, adding he was "not a big fan."

"Be a little bit more professional about it," he said.

"It’s almost like a ‘showing me up’ thing," responded play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy.

"[Rubbing] salt in the wound," added Davis.

The defending National League champions were unable to get any more offense going and lost, 4-1, to fall to a disappointing 25-30.

Francisco Lindor turns a double play

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor throws to first base for the double play on Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith as Alex Call slides into second during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Mets improved to 29-27 with the victory.