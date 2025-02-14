Philadelphia mayor jeered by Eagles fans during Super Bowl parade speech: 'Wrap it up!'

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has already made a spelling error in one speech about the Philadelphia Eagles, and now she may have gone over the word count in another.

During the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory parade on Friday, Parker took to the podium to deliver her speech to the team's gathered fans. But eventually, those in attendance started to boo her and chant "Wrap it up!" once they felt her speech went on too long.

Parker's speech ultimately ended up going more than five minutes. Most of the other speeches on Friday were brief.

The parade also featured Eagles general manager Howie Roseman getting hit in the head with a beer can, which caused him to bleed, and a shooting that injured two women.

The mayor's Eagles-related speeches became a point of criticism in January ahead of the team's divisional round playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 19, when she misspelled the team name. During a chant to celebrate the Eagles' playoff run , the Democratic mayor attempted the fan base's signature chant of spelling out the team name. However, she spelled it "E-L-G-S-E-S."

The error prompted mass online mockery.

Parker addressed this mistake during a press conference just days later.

"We don't promise perfection, I'm so happy I never have," she told the gathering. "Especially after I couldn't spell ‘Eagles’ right."

Reporters in attendance laughed in response.

The Democrat's misspelling was then turned into a T-shirt by the independent Philadelphia sports apparel business Philly Goat.

Parker is in her first term after winning the mayoral election in 2023, becoming the first woman mayor in the city's history when she defeated Republican David Oh.

Parker served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005-15, and then on the Philadelphia city council from 2015-22.