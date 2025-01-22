Philadelphia's Democratic mayor responds to mockery for spelling Eagles wrong during speech

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker responded to widespread mockery that was directed at her when she misspelled the name of the hometown Eagles during a speech on Sunday.

During a chant to celebrate the team's playoff run, the Democratic mayor attempted to do the fan base's signature chant of spelling out the team name. However, she spelled it "E-L-G-S-E-S."

Parker addressed this mistake during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We don't promise perfection, I'm so happy I never have," Parker told reporters. "Especially after I couldn't spell Eagles right."

Reporters in attendance laughed in response.

The Democrat's misspelling has already been turned into a T-shirt by the independent Philadelphia sports apparel business "Philly Goat."

Parker is in her first term as the city's mayor after winning the mayoral election in 2023, becoming the first woman mayor in the city's history when she defeated Republican Joe Rockey.

Parker served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005-15, and then on the Philadelphia city council from 2015-22.

The Eagles will face the rival Washington Commanders in Philadelphia on Sunday in the NFC Championship game for the right to advance to the Super Bowl.