Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's Democratic mayor responds to mockery for spelling Eagles wrong during speech

Parker is in her first term as the city's mayor

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Are the Eagles in trouble if Jalen Hurts is injured? | Breakfast Balll Video

Are the Eagles in trouble if Jalen Hurts is injured? | Breakfast Balll

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game, but Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury in the Divisional Round. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth ask if the Eagles are in trouble.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker responded to widespread mockery that was directed at her when she misspelled the name of the hometown Eagles during a speech on Sunday.

During a chant to celebrate the team's playoff run, the Democratic mayor attempted to do the fan base's signature chant of spelling out the team name. However, she spelled it "E-L-G-S-E-S."

Philly mayor at 76ers game

Mayor Cherelle Parker rings the ceremonial bell before action between the 76ers and the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Jan. 15, 2024. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

Parker addressed this mistake during a press conference on Tuesday. 

"We don't promise perfection, I'm so happy I never have," Parker told reporters. "Especially after I couldn't spell Eagles right."

LIONS' DAN CAMPBELL CONFIDENT TEAM'S SUPER BOWL WINDOW REMAINS OPEN AFTER DISASTROUS LOSS TO COMMANDERS

Philadelphia mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker

Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker takes part in a Democratic primary debate at the WPVI-TV studio in Philadelphia, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Reporters in attendance laughed in response. 

The Democrat's misspelling has already been turned into a T-shirt by the independent Philadelphia sports apparel business "Philly Goat."

Cherelle Parker on July Fourth

Mayor Cherelle Parker during an event at Independence Hall on July 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Parker is in her first term as the city's mayor after winning the mayoral election in 2023, becoming the first woman mayor in the city's history when she defeated Republican Joe Rockey.

Parker served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005-15, and then on the Philadelphia city council from 2015-22. 

The Eagles will face the rival Washington Commanders in Philadelphia on Sunday in the NFC Championship game for the right to advance to the Super Bowl. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.