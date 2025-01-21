Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Philly mayor faces ridicule over botched Eagles chant before playoff game

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker gave the message of support before the Eagles' win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Matt Hasselbeck on whether the Philadelphia Eagles have the pieces to win the Super Bowl | The Herd Video

Matt Hasselbeck on whether the Philadelphia Eagles have the pieces to win the Super Bowl | The Herd

Matt Hasselbeck joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles have the pieces to win the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker may have been a bit overzealous on Monday as she and the rest of the city celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Championship berth.

Parker addressed the city on Sunday ahead of a snowstorm and deep freeze that was set to impact the Northeast. Temperatures were expected to drop into the high teens on top of about six inches of snow. As she concluded, she expressed her support for the Eagles.

Philly mayor at 76ers game

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker rings the ceremonial bell before action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Jan. 15, 2024. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

"Let me hear you all say, E-L-G-S-E-S, Eagles! Go birds," she said.

The sentiment was there, but fans noticed that bizarre spelling of the team and took to social media to talk about it.

The Eagles did pull off a victory against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round to advance to the conference title game for the second time in three years.

Saquon Barkley walks off

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, #26, walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Jan. 19, 2025. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley helped break the game open with a late 78-yard touchdown run. Then, Philadelphia held off a surging Rams offense that nearly put together a comeback to win the game or force overtime.

Barkley finished with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

"It was fun, It was a play that I asked for," Barkley said. "It's a beautiful thing when stuff like that happens."

Eagles cheerleaders celebrate

Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders celebrate on the sidelines in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Jan. 19, 2025. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Philadelphia will play the Washington Commanders on Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

