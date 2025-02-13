Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Mics catch Saquon Barkley, fiancée's emotional exchange after Eagles Super Bowl victory: 'So proud'

Barkley won the Super Bowl for the first time in his career Sunday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Saquon Barkley had a memorable first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. After experiencing limited postseason success during a six-year run with the New York Giants, Barkley signed with the Eagles in the offseason.

Barkley ran for a career-high 2,005 yards in the regular season, adding 499 yards on the ground in the postseason during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl title. 

Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon, celebrated with the star running back and his family on the Caesars Superdome turf after Philadelphia secured the franchise's second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Saquon Barkley holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his family while posing for a photographer after the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Microphones captured a portion of the emotional moment Barkley and Congdon shared. 

"You did it. You did it baby," Congdon told Barkley as she held the couple's son in her arms.

"I love you," Barkley replied.

EAGLES STAR SAQUON BARKLEY PROPOSES TO LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND DAYS BEFORE SUPER BOWL LIX: REPORT

"I’m so proud of you," she said. 

Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon on red carpet

Anna Congdon and Saquon Barkley attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Barkley was mostly contained during the game, finishing with 57 rushing yards, but the Eagles' defense delivered a strong performance en route to the 40-22 victory Sunday.

Saquon Barkley speaks with reporter

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is interviewed on the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Barkley, a three-time Pro Bowler, recorded 13 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores in 16 regular-season games.

Barkley also celebrated his birthday Sunday, and People reported Barkley popped the question before last week's Super Bowl. 

Barkley and Congdon, who met while they were students at Penn State, have two children.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.