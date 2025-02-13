Mics catch Saquon Barkley, fiancée's emotional exchange after Eagles Super Bowl victory: 'So proud'

Saquon Barkley had a memorable first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. After experiencing limited postseason success during a six-year run with the New York Giants, Barkley signed with the Eagles in the offseason.

Barkley ran for a career-high 2,005 yards in the regular season, adding 499 yards on the ground in the postseason during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl title.

Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon, celebrated with the star running back and his family on the Caesars Superdome turf after Philadelphia secured the franchise's second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Microphones captured a portion of the emotional moment Barkley and Congdon shared.

"You did it. You did it baby," Congdon told Barkley as she held the couple's son in her arms.

"I love you," Barkley replied.

"I’m so proud of you," she said.

Barkley was mostly contained during the game, finishing with 57 rushing yards, but the Eagles' defense delivered a strong performance en route to the 40-22 victory Sunday.

Barkley, a three-time Pro Bowler, recorded 13 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores in 16 regular-season games.

Barkley also celebrated his birthday Sunday, and People reported Barkley popped the question before last week's Super Bowl.

Barkley and Congdon, who met while they were students at Penn State, have two children.

