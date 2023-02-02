Phil Mickelson shoots down likelihood of LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour face-off event

Phil Mickelson joined LIV Golf last summer and recently took a step back after he was scrutinized for his comments about the controversial circuit.

On Thursday, Mickelson took to social media to respond to the suggestion the LIV and the PGA Tour go head to head in a Ryder Cup-style event in the near future.

One Twitter user brought up the prospect of Mickelson and Tiger Woods serving as captains if such a competition took place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead mentioned that he would be in favor of the event taking place.

"Easily! And im here for it!," he wrote in response to a tweet suggesting the competition.

Woodhead has made a name for himself on the amateur golf circuit and made a run at qualifying for the U.S. Open in 2022.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER WANTS AT MASTERS' CHAMPIONS DINNER: 'I'LL SIT OUTSIDE'

Mickelson has been actively responding to people on Twitter throughout this week and apparently saw an opportunity to share his thoughts on the potential matchup.

"It sounds great, but we would dominate them so soundly, and it would be over so quick that TV would have to fill an hour of dead time. That’s why it’s not happening at this time," Mickelson said.

Since it's formation, LIV has lured some of the most high-profile golfers in the world.

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka have all left the PGA Tour for LIV.

But the PGA Tour has added incentives for players to stay, including increasing purses at several tournaments last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are some of the big names who have decided to remain on the PGA Tour.