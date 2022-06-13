Phil Mickelson responds to criticism over playing in Saudi-backed LIV Golf

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phil Mickelson on Monday responded to criticism he’s received about playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf as he prepared for the upcoming U.S. Open.

Mickelson received a lot of scrutiny last week from 911familiesunited.org, which represents families and survivors of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The group wondered how Mickelson and some other professional golfers could participate in the league given Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record and links to the terror attacks that left thousands dead in 2001.

Additionally, Hatice Cengiz — the widow of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered by Saudi agents in Turkey — called for Mickelson’s banishment from major golf tournaments.

"I respect and I understand their opinions," Mickelson said Monday. "And I understand that they have strong feelings and strong emotions regarding this choice. And I certainly respect that."

He said, for him, it was the "right decision" to play in LIV Golf. He reportedly inked a deal worth $200 million to move to the organization. While other new LIV Golf members have resigned their PGA Tour membership, Mickelson said he declined to do so.

"I’ve earned that lifetime membership, so I think it should be my choice," he said.

Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open. He has a five-year exemption into the tournament and in all likelihood will use those chances to capture the elusive title.

The United States Golf Association said it would allow players who played in LIV Golf’s first tournament to compete in 2022.

Mickelson, who will turn 52 at the start of the major’s first round, finished in second place 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013.

The U.S. Open will be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

