Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Masters
Published

Bubba Watson jokes he'll sit wherever Scottie Scheffler wants at Masters' Champions Dinner: 'I'll sit outside'

Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson will be in attendance at the annual Champions Dinner ahead of the first major of the year, and he’s just happy to have a seat at the table. 

Even if it’s outside. 

Bubba Watson watches his shot during the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, June 25, 2021, in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Bubba Watson watches his shot during the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, June 25, 2021, in Cromwell, Connecticut. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Watson, a 12-time PGA Tour winner who made the jump to LIV Golf last year, was asked during a press conference for the Saudi International on Monday about Scottie Scheffler’s remarks from earlier this month when he joked that he would have Watson at "a separate table for him in the corner by himself."

RORY MCILROY DEFENDS PATRICK REED SNUB, SAYS THERE’S NO NEED TO ‘ACKNOWLEDGE HIM’ AFTER CHRISTMAS EVE SUBPOENA

Scheffler, the reigning champ who gets tasked with coming up with the menu for the next tournament, obviously pointed out that he was joking – a friendly jab Watson returned. 

"Hey, as long as I'm in the Champions Dinner, I'm fine. I'll sit wherever he tells me. It's fine," Watson said. 

"As long as I'm allowed back, I'll sit wherever he wants me to. I'll sit outside and just stare in the window." 

Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Georgia.

Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Georgia. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watson said in September that he was "hoping and praying" that the Masters would allow LIV golfers to participate at Augusta National and just a few months later, those prayers were answered. 

"I let the powers that be make the decisions. But yes, I was very thankful that we get to go back to the Masters," he said Monday. 

Bubba Watson receives his green jacket after winning at Augusta National. He won the Masters in 2012 and 2014.

Bubba Watson receives his green jacket after winning at Augusta National. He won the Masters in 2012 and 2014. (Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Including Watson, 16 players from the LIV circuit will be at the Masters in April and tensions will no doubt be high.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.