PGA tour winner says golfers who beat up course look 'very spoiled' after Sergio Garcia's Masters meltdown

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Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa said he doesn’t like golfers beating up the course in frustration, saying it makes those who play the sport look "very spoiled."

Homa, 35, was asked about the code of conduct at the Masters and what he thinks dictates a violation following Sergio Garcia's receipt of a code of conduct warning at the Masters for beating up a tee box. Homa did not directly mentioning Garcia’s name but took issue with Garcia’s meltdown.

"I don't like when people break clubs. I don't like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and I think the breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled," Homa said during a press conference Wednesday at the RBC Heritage.

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"I try my absolute best not to do it. And when it does happen, as far as slamming a tee box, I’m very upset with myself because we’re very lucky to play this game where we do, and I think it is a bad look."

Garcia apologized for his outburst in a post to social media on Tuesday.

For Homa, in addition to controlling his physical outbursts, he tries to watch his language when on the golf course as well.

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"I say a lot of bad words. I very much try to do it not when a kid can hear," Homa said. "So I do think there's some, hey, don't say it in front of the wrong person, like be a bit aware of your surroundings. Not saying I've never done it."

The PGA Tour and major championships have adopted a new code of conduct policy that penalizes players for actions considered detrimental to the game’s image. Actions like club throwing, profanity or mistreating equipment or officials will result in penalties.

Homa said he likes the conversation being had around a code of conduct policy.

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"It's never a bad thing to have that conversation being had. That's good," Homa said. "Between that and pace-of-play stuff, there's things we can address, and we can wait until we kind of figure it out until we implement it, but at least the conversation is going that way."

"We want to inspire the next generation to be better than us, so we need to be held to a higher standard."

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