Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

PGA Tour

PGA tour winner says golfers who beat up course look 'very spoiled' after Sergio Garcia's Masters meltdown

Max Homa says destroying clubs or the course is a bad look

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
PGA Tour winner Max Homa dishes on 'lovely' social media detox Video

PGA Tour winner Max Homa dishes on 'lovely' social media detox

PGA Tour winner Max Homa talks to Fox News Digital about the issues he sees with social media, and how taking a step away from it has benefitted his mental health.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa said he doesn’t like golfers beating up the course in frustration, saying it makes those who play the sport look "very spoiled."

Homa, 35, was asked about the code of conduct at the Masters and what he thinks dictates a violation following Sergio Garcia's receipt of a code of conduct warning at the Masters for beating up a tee box. Homa did not directly mentioning Garcia’s name but took issue with Garcia’s meltdown.

"I don't like when people break clubs. I don't like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and I think the breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled," Homa said during a press conference Wednesday at the RBC Heritage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Max Homa lining up a putt on the first green at Augusta National Golf Club

Max Homa lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Michael Madrid/Imagn Images)

"I try my absolute best not to do it. And when it does happen, as far as slamming a tee box, I’m very upset with myself because we’re very lucky to play this game where we do, and I think it is a bad look."

Garcia apologized for his outburst in a post to social media on Tuesday.

For Homa, in addition to controlling his physical outbursts, he tries to watch his language when on the golf course as well.

SERGIO GARCIA APOLOGIZES FOR HIS MASTERS MELTDOWN, SAYS HE REGRETS HIS ACTIONS

Max Homa waving after his putt on the second hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Max Homa waves after his putt on the second hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)

"I say a lot of bad words. I very much try to do it not when a kid can hear," Homa said. "So I do think there's some, hey, don't say it in front of the wrong person, like be a bit aware of your surroundings. Not saying I've never done it."

The PGA Tour and major championships have adopted a new code of conduct policy that penalizes players for actions considered detrimental to the game’s image. Actions like club throwing, profanity or mistreating equipment or officials will result in penalties.

Homa said he likes the conversation being had around a code of conduct policy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sergio Garcia finishing his first round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

Sergio Garcia of Spain finishes his first round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 9, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP)

"It's never a bad thing to have that conversation being had. That's good," Homa said. "Between that and pace-of-play stuff, there's things we can address, and we can wait until we kind of figure it out until we implement it, but at least the conversation is going that way."

"We want to inspire the next generation to be better than us, so we need to be held to a higher standard."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue