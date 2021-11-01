Peyton Manning gives perfect response to Jon Stewart on why he has no other siblings to help Giants

Peyton and Eli Manning welcomed Jon Stewart on their "Monday Night Football" simulcast of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants game.

Stewart came on the broadcast just as the Chiefs and Giants exchanged turnovers. Patrick Mahomes’ pass into the end zone was tipped up and caught by New York cornerback Julian Love for an interception and two plays later Daniel Jones had his pass picked off by Willie Gay.

The Chiefs would score on their next drive following the Giants’ turnover on a pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. While the Giants set up to punt on their next drive, Stewart wondered why the Manning family couldn’t produce a fourth or fifth player to help the Giants out.

Peyton Manning fired back with the perfect retort.

"My dad’s stud fee has really gone up in the past 20 years," he said.

A stud fee is defined as a price paid by the owner of a female animal to the owner of a male animal for the right to breed. For reference, Blood Horse reported that horse racing triple crown winner American Pharoah’s stud fee was around $175,000 in 2020.

As the second quarter began, the Giants and Chiefs were tied 7-7.