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Pete Crow-Armstrong gets into ugly, curse-filled screaming match with female White Sox fan

The White Sox completed a comeback 9-8 win over their crosstown rivals after the ugly confrontation in the outfield stands

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
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The Crosstown Classic just got incredibly personal.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong let a rival fan have it during a heated, NSFW screaming match on Sunday, playing the White Sox.

The ugly incident unfolded near the outfield stands during the Cubs' tough 9-8 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 17: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 17: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images) ((Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images))

Crow-Armstrong had just failed to make a highly difficult, leaping catch at the wall.

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As the play died down, a female fan decked out in White Sox gear reportedly began mercilessly heckling the 24-year-old outfielder.

PCA was heard saying, "suck my f--kin d--k b---ch."

Rather than taking the high road, the young Cubs star snapped.

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A video of the confrontation showed a furious Crow-Armstrong marching right toward the stands and firing off a barrage of profanity at the female heckler.

"Some lady decided to start talking s--t and I felt the need to say it back," Crow-Armstrong told reporters.

This is far from the first time Crow-Armstrong has courted controversy by running his mouth.

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Earlier this season, the California native took unprovoked shots at Los Angeles Dodgers fans, claiming they only attend games to take pictures and look good rather than actually caring about the sport.

pete crow-armstrong laughing

Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs /Getty Images) (Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs /Getty Images)

White Sox fans got the last laugh on Sunday afternoon as their squad completed a wild, thrilling comeback victory over their crosstown rivals.

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Still, Crow-Armstrong made it clear that if South Side fans are going to dish it out, they better be prepared to take it right back.

(Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 16: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field on May 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images) ((Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images))

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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