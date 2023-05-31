Expand / Collapse search
Penske Entertainment replacing fan's vehicle damaged by flying tire at Indy 500

Robin Matthews is just happy the only thing damaged from the flying tire was her vehicle

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Robin Matthews’ car was damaged by a flying tire during the Indianapolis 500, but she's going to be getting a brand new one, according to the IndyStar. 

A spokeperson for Indianapolis Motor Speedway told the publication Penske Entertainment will be providing Matthews a new vehicle after her white Chevrolet, which she called "Snowball," was badly dented by a flying tire after a wreck involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood's cars during the race.

Rosenqvist crashed into the wall with less than 20 laps to go, causing him to lose control of his car just before the track's second turn. 

Tire flies into stands

A wheel flies near a section of grandstand of the second turn after a collision between Andretti Autosport driver Kyle Kirkwood (27) and Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist (6) Sunday, May 28, 2023, during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (USA Today Sports)

As he spun out of control, Kirkwood's car came flying by, and he couldn’t avoid Rosenqvist's car. 

One of Kirkwood’s tires flew over the barrier and Matthews’ car was the only thing damaged. Video clearly shows the tire nearly landing in the stands. 

"I didn’t see it come down," she said, via the IndyStar. "I came down, and they said, ‘Robin, it’s your car!’ I thought, ‘No.’ I thought somebody was pranking me. It’s a car. It’s fine."

Felix Rosenqvist's car wrecked

Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist's car (6) comes to a rest in the second turn after crashing into the wall and a subsequent crash with Andretti Autosport driver Kyle Kirkwood (27) Sunday, May 28, 2023, during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. (USA Today Sports)

One spectator needed medical attention at the infield medical center after suffering minor injuries from debris from the wreck. 

A red flag came out on the track after the crash, and two more were needed before the race ended. 

Kyle Kirkwood's car wrecks

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Álex Palou (10) drives past Andretti Autosport driver Kyle Kirkwood (27), who crashed into the wall after a collision with Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist (6) Sunday, May 28, 2023, during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (USA Today Sports)

Josef Newgarden won the race, beating out Marcus Ericsson in the final lap. 

