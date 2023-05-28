Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IndyCar
Published

Josef Newgarden rushes Indy 500 fans after victory: 'I wanted to celebrate with the people'

Newgarden passed Marcus Ericsson on final lap to win race

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Josef Newgarden passed Marcus Ericsson on the final lap of the Indianapolis 500 to win the race Sunday, and after he crossed the start-finish line, he parked his car and raced toward the grandstand.

Newgarden started to climb the catch fence but slipped underneath and went right into the crowd. The fans went wild and several people took out their phones to record the moment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josef Newgarden at the finish line

Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

After he celebrated in Victory Lane, he explained what he was thinking going into the crowd.

"I’ve always wanted to go into the crowd here in Indianapolis," Newgarden told NBC Sports. "I’ve seen people go up into the fence. I wanted to go through the fence. I wanted to celebrate with the people. I just thought it would be so cool to be in that energy because I know what that energy is like on race day. 

JEWEL'S TWIST ON NATIONAL ANTHEM AT INDIANAPOLIS 500 FAILS TO RESONATE WITH FANS, PANNED AS 'DISRESPECTFUL'

"This was a dream of mine. If this was ever going to happen, I wanted to do that."

Josef Newgarden climbs the catch fence

Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, climbs the catch fence after winning the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It was Newgarden’s first-ever win at the Indy 500. He needed to make a shrewd move and pass Ericsson on the final lap to pick up the win.

Ericsson was trying to become the first back-to-back winner since Helio Castroneves did it in 2001 and 2002.

Josef Newgarden in the stands

Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, celebrates with fans after winning the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newgarden has two wins on the year. He won in Texas earlier in the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.