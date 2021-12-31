Peach Bowl fan fight breaks out, woman gets knocked down

While Michigan State was busy beating Pitt in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a fight broke out along a concourse where a Pitt fan decided to show off his mixed martial arts training by swinging on a guy, but he knocked over a woman in the process.

The details here aren’t clear, but you can hear one man tell Pitt fan that "she got hurt, it’s not worth it" after he punched his opponent and knocked the woman to the Benz stadium concrete.

"It’s just a game, it’s over," the man added.

WARNING EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

That’s right, it’s just a game. And it’s a Pitt game without their starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett opted out of the Peach Bowl, which means Pitt fans should’ve just gone with the flow and chalked this one up to not having their quarterback.

From what the video shows, Pitt fan delivers the first open-hand face push, which is answered by unidentified fan trying to deliver a kiss/punch, which is countered by Pitt fan with his own punch. I think the best thing for all involved is to see these two actually fight. Everyone clear out and let’s have a Peach Bowl punchout. Get the women out of the way. Get Big Boss Man out of the ring. Let these two go at it.

This one has a little bit of everything, dig in.