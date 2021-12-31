Expand / Collapse search
College Football Bowl Season
Published

Peach Bowl fan fight breaks out, woman gets knocked down

The entire ordeal was caught on video and posted to social media

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
While Michigan State was busy beating Pitt in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a fight broke out along a concourse where a Pitt fan decided to show off his mixed martial arts training by swinging on a guy, but he knocked over a woman in the process.

The details here aren’t clear, but you can hear one man tell Pitt fan that "she got hurt, it’s not worth it" after he punched his opponent and knocked the woman to the Benz stadium concrete.

The Michigan State team celebrates a victory over Pittsburgh after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Michigan State won 31-21.

"It’s just a game, it’s over," the man added.

WARNING EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

That’s right, it’s just a game. And it’s a Pitt game without their starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett opted out of the Peach Bowl, which means Pitt fans should’ve just gone with the flow and chalked this one up to not having their quarterback.

Pittsburgh quarterback Nick Patti (12) scrambles in the end zone against Michigan State during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

From what the video shows, Pitt fan delivers the first open-hand face push, which is answered by unidentified fan trying to deliver a kiss/punch, which is countered by Pitt fan with his own punch. I think the best thing for all involved is to see these two actually fight. Everyone clear out and let’s have a Peach Bowl punchout. Get the women out of the way. Get Big Boss Man out of the ring. Let these two go at it.

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers fans react in the stands during the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This one has a little bit of everything, dig in.