Pats make it official with Amendola

The New England Patriots have signed former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola, the presumptive replacement for star slot receiver Wes Welker, who fled to Denver earlier in the week.

According to the Boston Herald, the deal is worth $31 million over five years.

"We are excited about Danny's addition to our team and we look forward to beginning work with him this spring and into the future," said Pats head coach Bill Belichick.

Amendola, who went undrafted out of Texas Tech, signed with St. Louis in 2009, and has spent the past four seasons with the Rams. The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries over the past two seasons, but managed to catch 63 passes for 666 yards and three touchdowns over 11 games in 2012.

Amendola suffered a broken collarbone in a Week 5 win over Arizona and missed three games, before returning in Week 10, but was plagued by foot issues toward the end of the season, and missed both Week 13 and 14 before playing in the final three games of the season. Amendola's 2011 campaign was cut short after he dislocated his elbow during the first game of the season.

In 42 career NFL games with 17 starts, Amendola has accumulated 196 receptions for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns, returned 89 punts for 934 yards and returned 188 kickoffs for 2,776 yards. His best season came in 2010 when he caught 85 passes for 689 yards and three touchdowns.