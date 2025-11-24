Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints coach Kellen Moore discusses bringing in Justin Tucker for workout: 'He’s gone through an experience'

Tucker was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2025 season for violating NFL's personal conduct policy

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
For the first time since his 10-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Justin Tucker has a tryout.

The New Orleans Saints are going to work out Tucker, the veteran placekicker, after Blake Grupe missed two of his three field-goal attempts in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore spoke about Tucker’s tryout on Monday.

Justin Tucker leaves the field

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

"He’s been one of their leaders for an extended period of time on a very successful team," Moore said, via Nick Underhill. "Obviously, there’s been some stuff that’s been unfortunate. He’s gone through an experience and I think it’s about collecting what that experience was."

Tucker accepted the league’s lengthy suspension, which was one game less than that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was involved in a similar situation in 2022.

When referring to Tucker being a leader, Moore was discussing the 36-year-old’s time with the Ravens, where he made seven Pro Bowls, became a five-time All-Pro and won a Super Bowl over his 13 years with the franchise.

Justin Tucker kicks the ball

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks the ball during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.  (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

But due to the off-the-field issues, the Ravens decided to move on from Tucker, who struggled in 2024, making 22 of his 30 field-goal attempts while missing two of his 62 extra-point attempts.

His wife, Amanda, also stuck by her husband.

"The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family," she told OutKick. "I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully."

The Saints are also reportedly bringing in Cade York to try out for the position.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

