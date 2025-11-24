Saints coach Kellen Moore discusses bringing in Justin Tucker for workout: 'He’s gone through an experience'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time since his 10-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Justin Tucker has a tryout.

The New Orleans Saints are going to work out Tucker, the veteran placekicker, after Blake Grupe missed two of his three field-goal attempts in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore spoke about Tucker’s tryout on Monday.

"He’s been one of their leaders for an extended period of time on a very successful team," Moore said, via Nick Underhill. "Obviously, there’s been some stuff that’s been unfortunate. He’s gone through an experience and I think it’s about collecting what that experience was."

Tucker accepted the league’s lengthy suspension, which was one game less than that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was involved in a similar situation in 2022.

NFL SUSPENDS JUSTIN TUCKER FOR VIOLATING PERSONAL CONDUCT POLICY AMID SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS: REPORT

When referring to Tucker being a leader, Moore was discussing the 36-year-old’s time with the Ravens, where he made seven Pro Bowls, became a five-time All-Pro and won a Super Bowl over his 13 years with the franchise.

But due to the off-the-field issues, the Ravens decided to move on from Tucker, who struggled in 2024, making 22 of his 30 field-goal attempts while missing two of his 62 extra-point attempts.

His wife, Amanda, also stuck by her husband.

"The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family," she told OutKick. "I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully."

The Saints are also reportedly bringing in Cade York to try out for the position.

The Saints are also reportedly bringing in Cade York to try out for the position.