Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Patriots reunite with Josh McDaniels yet again as Mike Vrabel's offensive coordinator: reports

This will be McDaniels' 3rd return to the Patriots over his long coaching career

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New England Patriots’ head coach choice was a familiar face, and Mike Vrabel kept that trend going with his offensive coordinator hire heading into the 2025 season. 

The Patriots are expected to reunite with Josh McDaniels as their offensive coordinator, a role he previously had with the organization, per multiple reports. Barstool Sports first reported McDaniels returning to the Patriots was imminent. 

This will be the third time McDaniels returns to the Patriots, though the first with Vrabel at the helm and quarterback Drake Maye to mold after his rookie campaign in 2024. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh McDaniels looks up on field

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

McDaniels was among the offensive coordinator candidates the Patriots had been interviewing, which included Thomas Brown, the passing game coordinator for the Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, per ESPN. 

McDaniels was out of the game in 2024 after being fired mid-season by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 campaign. He was also head coach in 2022, but things did not pan out, and owner Mark Davis made the call to move on. 

While the Raiders remain searching for their own head coach after the firing of Antonio Pierce, who served on an interim basis after McDaniels’ departure in 2023, the Patriots found their guy in Vrabel after parting ways with Jerod Mayo following his first-and-only season. 

ROBERT KRAFT'S SON PLANS TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BOSTON: REPORT

Additionally, though Vrabel and McDaniels have never coached together, they have a connection with their time together as player and coach respectively, when they won three Super Bowls during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. 

McDaniels’ big break into the NFL came with the Patriots in 2001 as an assistant under Belichick. He eventually worked his way up to the point where the Denver Broncos hired him in 2009 to become their next head coach.

Josh McDaniels walks off with Bill Belichick

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, and head coach Bill Belichick walk off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

However, that was short-lived, as McDaniels was fired in December 2010, when he would eventually return to the Patriots after being the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011.

McDaniels would enjoy his time as New England’s coordinator from then until making the move to the Raiders for his second attempt at head coaching. During the 2021 season, McDaniels was also tasked with grooming Mac Jones, the team’s first-round quarterback choice in the NFL Draft, and he would help them earn a playoff berth. 

The Patriots will hope McDaniels can lead the way for Maye, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft who showed spurts of greatness in his first NFL season despite the team’s overall struggles. Maye threw for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions with two rushing touchdowns on 421 yards over 12 games. 

Josh McDaniels looks on field

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels reacts to a play against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Vrabel continues to build out his coaching staff this offseason, bringing in a familiar face with an extensive track record is something that could go a long way for a Patriots team that continues to look for its next dynasty.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.