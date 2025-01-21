Robert Kraft's son plans to run for mayor of Boston: report

The Kraft family is now reportedly looking to get into politics.

Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert, has decided to run for mayor of Boston, according to multiple reports.

Kraft himself has not publicly commented on the reports, which say that an announcement is expected next month.

The city elected Michelle Wu in 2021 in a race against Annissa Essaibi George. Wu earned 64.0% of the vote to George's 35.6%. Wu replaced Marty Walsh, who served as the city's mayor for the previous two terms.

Ed Flynn, the former president of the Boston City Council and son of former mayor Raymond, has declined to run, while Jorge Mendoza-Iturralde has declared to run.

Kraft is currently the president of the organization's foundation and runs the family's philanthropic initiatives. He also worked at the city's Boys & Girls Club for 30 years.

Robert bought the Patriots in 1994 and helped turn the team into one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. Under his leadership, the team has been to 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them.

Kraft's reported decision to run for office comes amid President Donald Trump's inauguration, although despite previous support, Robert recently said he has not spoken with Trump since the events of Jan. 6, 2021, unfolded.

Tom Brady told Howard Stern on Sirius XM in April 2020 that he chose to distance himself from Trump when the former president launched his presidential campaign in 2015 and asked the former NFL star to speak on his behalf at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

