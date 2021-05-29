Patriots' Jalen Mills still can't believe he's playing for Bill Belichick: 'It's crazy to me'

Jalen Mills signed a four-year contract with the New England Patriots after spending five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and winning one Super Bowl with the team.

Mills, a defensive back, was on the Eagles when they beat Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Patriots in Super Bowl LII. It’s only been a few years since that game and Mills now finds himself playing for Belichick.

And he still can’t believe it.

"I think it was two days ago. We were in walk-through and going over certain defensive calls, and I was working a certain technique, and he was standing right next to me, and he kind of like started coaching me up … When I went to the sideline, it was kind of like the same thing, I was like … ‘Coach Bill is coaching me.’ It’s crazy to me," Mills told reporters Thursday, via WEEI Radio.

"But I think that’s a great feeling, though. That’s me wanting to give him everything that I have. At the end of the day, he didn’t have to do that. That’s his job, but he’s a head coach. That’s what he has assistants for. I definitely appreciate it."

Mills said he’s still learning the defense, and he’s unsure, as of now, where he will play in the secondary.

Mills played in 15 games for the Eagles in 2020. He had one interception and 74 total tackles. In 63 career games, he recorded five interceptions and 283 total tackles.