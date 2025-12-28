Patriots' Drake Maye makes MVP statement with Tom Brady-like game vs Jets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made his case for the NFL MVP award on Sunday as he threw five touchdown passes in the team’s demolition of the New York Jets.

Four of Maye’s five touchdown passes came in the first half.

He found tight end Austin Hooper on a 2-yard touchdown pass to start the game. Then, he lit it up in the second quarter. He connected with Rhamondre Stevenson, Stefon Diggs and Hunter Henry for touchdown grabs as the Patriots took a 35-3 lead into the locker room at the half.

Before he was taken out of the game, Maye found Efton Chism III for a 10-yard touchdown grab.

Maye finished the game with a perfect passer rating (157.0). He was 19-of-21 with 256 passing yards and was only sacked once. Joshua Dobbs subbed in for Maye before the game was over.

Patriots won the game, 42-10.

Maye became the first Patriots quarterback to throw five touchdown passes since Tom Brady did it in 2017. Brady did it in a win against the Houston Texans on Sept. 24, 2017. Brady had 378 passing yards in that game.

Unlike Brady, Maye isn’t putting up 300-plus yards through the air regularly. He only had one this season despite being a contender for the MVP. He did it for the first time last week against the Baltimore Ravens. He was 31-of-44 for 380 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-24 win.

The Patriots moved to 13-3 on the season with the convincing win over the Jets. It’s the first time they’ve reached at least 13 wins in a single season since the 2016 season. Brady led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory that year.

New England will wrap up the season at home against the Miami Dolphins next week.