New England Patriots

Patriots' Drake Maye makes MVP statement with Tom Brady-like game vs Jets

Brady was the last Patriots QB to throw five touchdown passes in a game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Drake Maye finds Efton Chism for 10-yard TD, extending Patriots lead over Jets | NFL Highlights Video

Drake Maye finds Efton Chism for 10-yard TD, extending Patriots lead over Jets | NFL Highlights

Drake Maye found Efton Chism for 10-yard TD to extend the New England Patriots lead over the New York Jets.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made his case for the NFL MVP award on Sunday as he threw five touchdown passes in the team’s demolition of the New York Jets.

Four of Maye’s five touchdown passes came in the first half.

Drake Maye throws the ball in warm-ups

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

He found tight end Austin Hooper on a 2-yard touchdown pass to start the game. Then, he lit it up in the second quarter. He connected with Rhamondre Stevenson, Stefon Diggs and Hunter Henry for touchdown grabs as the Patriots took a 35-3 lead into the locker room at the half.

Before he was taken out of the game, Maye found Efton Chism III for a 10-yard touchdown grab.

Maye finished the game with a perfect passer rating (157.0). He was 19-of-21 with 256 passing yards and was only sacked once. Joshua Dobbs subbed in for Maye before the game was over.

Drake Maye runs out of bounds

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is run out of bounds by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin)

Patriots won the game, 42-10.

Maye became the first Patriots quarterback to throw five touchdown passes since Tom Brady did it in 2017. Brady did it in a win against the Houston Texans on Sept. 24, 2017. Brady had 378 passing yards in that game.

Unlike Brady, Maye isn’t putting up 300-plus yards through the air regularly. He only had one this season despite being a contender for the MVP. He did it for the first time last week against the Baltimore Ravens. He was 31-of-44 for 380 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-24 win.

The Patriots moved to 13-3 on the season with the convincing win over the Jets. It’s the first time they’ve reached at least 13 wins in a single season since the 2016 season. Brady led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory that year.

New England will wrap up the season at home against the Miami Dolphins next week.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

