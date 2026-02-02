Patriots' Drake Maye ranks wife's viral TikTok baking recipes ahead of Super Bowl LX

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You never know what will be asked at during Super Bowl media availabilities, but for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, he doesn’t mind a little ranking question regarding his wife, Ann Michael’s, baking.

Maye, who has helped lead the Patriots to the "Big Game" in Santa Clara this week in just his second NFL season, was asked to rank four of his wife’s recipes, which has been talked about throughout the season. Ann Michael shares her recipes on TikTok, some of which going viral during what she called "Bakemas" for the holiday season.

The Patriots’ signal caller already knew what his top choice would be in the kitchen.

"Cinnamon roll snickerdoodle, she just made those for the O-line this week," Maye said with a smile. That’s my No. 1."

After that, he had to give it some thought.

"Puppy chow, I’ll put puppy chow No. 3. Pistachio bread, I think it’s good. I’m not a fan, [so] I’ll put that at four. The crumble copycat sugar cookie? Yeah, put that at No. 2."

With nerves and anticipation high for everyone on the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks entering this week, questions like these perhaps make things lighter.

And for the Patriots, it’s always good to have some fresh baked goods as a nice treat before the Super Bowl. Remember Donna Kelce bringing some homemade cookies for her boys, Jason and Travis Kelce, before they faced off in the Super Bowl a few years back?

Maye has spoken on Ann Michael’s TikTok’s in the past, calling her a "superstar" with over 200,000 followers.

"(She’s) in her little journey doing ‘Bakemas’ right now. I get to do the good part of trying all her stuff she bakes. I try to bring some leftovers into the building," Maye told "WEEI Afternoons."

"She’s been a big addition for me being up here and living with me."

Maye loves talking about his wife’s baking, but he knows this is still a business trip to the west coast this week. The Patriots have enjoyed a quick turnaround under new head coach Mike Vrabel, winning the AFC East and three playoff games on the way to the Super Bowl.

Maye, though, hasn’t been his usual, consistent self on the gridiron, which we saw all season long on his way to being an MVP candidate. He hasn’t completed more than 59% of his pass in any of his three games, though he has thrown four touchdowns to two interceptions.

Against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, Maye threw for just 86 yards, though the snowy weather played a large factor in that.

With perfect weather expected in the Bay Area on Sunday night, Maye should have the right conditions to get back in the saddle and try his luck against the Seahawks’ top-rated defense this season.

