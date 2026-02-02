Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Patriots' Drake Maye ranks wife's viral TikTok baking recipes ahead of Super Bowl LX

Maye's wife Ann Michael has gained over 200,000 TikTok followers sharing viral baking recipes during 'Bakemas'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick breaks down Super Bowl LX Video

Ex-NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick breaks down Super Bowl LX

Former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick calls the Seattle Seahawks the more complete team in this year's Super Bowl matchup, but he also finds himself rooting for the New England Patriots.

You never know what will be asked at during Super Bowl media availabilities, but for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, he doesn’t mind a little ranking question regarding his wife, Ann Michael’s, baking.

Maye, who has helped lead the Patriots to the "Big Game" in Santa Clara this week in just his second NFL season, was asked to rank four of his wife’s recipes, which has been talked about throughout the season. Ann Michael shares her recipes on TikTok, some of which going viral during what she called "Bakemas" for the holiday season.

The Patriots’ signal caller already knew what his top choice would be in the kitchen.

Drake Maye looks on

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center on Feb. 2, 2026. (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

Drake and Ann Michael Maye

Drake Maye (10) of the New England Patriots and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, pose for a photo prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Dec. 1, 2025. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"Cinnamon roll snickerdoodle, she just made those for the O-line this week," Maye said with a smile. That’s my No. 1."

After that, he had to give it some thought.

"Puppy chow, I’ll put puppy chow No. 3. Pistachio bread, I think it’s good. I’m not a fan, [so] I’ll put that at four. The crumble copycat sugar cookie? Yeah, put that at No. 2."

DRAKE MAYE ‘SUPER BOWL’ GUY, FORMER COACH SAYS AS PATRIOTS QB REACHED NFL'S BIGGEST STAGE

With nerves and anticipation high for everyone on the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks entering this week, questions like these perhaps make things lighter.

And for the Patriots, it’s always good to have some fresh baked goods as a nice treat before the Super Bowl. Remember Donna Kelce bringing some homemade cookies for her boys, Jason and Travis Kelce, before they faced off in the Super Bowl a few years back?

Drake Maye looks on

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after the New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Jan. 25, 2026. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Maye has spoken on Ann Michael’s TikTok’s in the past, calling her a "superstar" with over 200,000 followers.

"(She’s) in her little journey doing ‘Bakemas’ right now. I get to do the good part of trying all her stuff she bakes. I try to bring some leftovers into the building," Maye told "WEEI Afternoons."

"She’s been a big addition for me being up here and living with me."

Maye loves talking about his wife’s baking, but he knows this is still a business trip to the west coast this week. The Patriots have enjoyed a quick turnaround under new head coach Mike Vrabel, winning the AFC East and three playoff games on the way to the Super Bowl.

Maye, though, hasn’t been his usual, consistent self on the gridiron, which we saw all season long on his way to being an MVP candidate. He hasn’t completed more than 59% of his pass in any of his three games, though he has thrown four touchdowns to two interceptions.

Drake Maye takes questions

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on Feb. 2, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drake Maye walks with his wife

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots and wife Ann Michael Maye hug after the AFC Championship Playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, Maye threw for just 86 yards, though the snowy weather played a large factor in that.

With perfect weather expected in the Bay Area on Sunday night, Maye should have the right conditions to get back in the saddle and try his luck against the Seahawks’ top-rated defense this season.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

