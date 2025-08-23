Patriots coach Mike Vrabel seeks out 'rats' after leaked injury report: 'We’ll figure that out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s hunting season for the New England Patriots, and head coach Mike Vrabel is on the lookout for "rats."

Speaking to the media Thursday, Vrabel was asked about reports that second-year receiver Ja'Lynn Polk would miss the entire season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Vrabel initially declined to add anything to the rumors before taking a swipe at reporters and their "sources."

"No, other than I’d like to find out where some of these come from," Vrabel said. "You know, some of these rats around here. So, we’ll figure that out."

Polk, a second-round pick in 2024, was injured during the Patriots' preseason opener when he was tackled on a short run by Washington Commanders defensive back Noah Igbinoghene, ESPN reported.

Polk left the game bracing his right arm and has been sidelined since.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that after seeing multiple specialists, it was determined that Polk would have to undergo surgery and was expected to miss the entire 2025 season.

Sources told ESPN the length of Polk’s absence would be determined after surgery.