Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New England Patriots

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel seeks out 'rats' after leaked injury report: 'We’ll figure that out'

Reports speculated that reliever Ja'Lynn Polk was done for the season with a shoulder injury

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s hunting season for the New England Patriots, and head coach Mike Vrabel is on the lookout for "rats." 

Speaking to the media Thursday, Vrabel was asked about reports that second-year receiver Ja'Lynn Polk would miss the entire season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. 

Mike Vrabel takes questions

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel holds a press conference before minicamp at Gillette Stadium. (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

Vrabel initially declined to add anything to the rumors before taking a swipe at reporters and their "sources."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"No, other than I’d like to find out where some of these come from," Vrabel said. "You know, some of these rats around here. So, we’ll figure that out." 

Polk, a second-round pick in 2024, was injured during the Patriots' preseason opener when he was tackled on a short run by Washington Commanders defensive back Noah Igbinoghene, ESPN reported. 

Ja'Lynn Polk gets injured on tackled

Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) tackles New England Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) during the first half at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 8, 2025. (Paul Rutherford/ Imagn Images)

PATRIOTS COACH MIKE VRABEL CLASHES WITH MEDIA OVER STEFON DIGGS' UNCERTAIN SEASON OPENER STATUS

Polk left the game bracing his right arm and has been sidelined since. 

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that after seeing multiple specialists, it was determined that Polk would have to undergo surgery and was expected to miss the entire 2025 season. 

vrabel on sideline

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 21, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/ Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources told ESPN the length of Polk’s absence would be determined after surgery. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue