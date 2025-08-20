Patriots' Mike Vrabel calls out those who abuse handicap parking in Starbucks lot: 'I’d slash their tires'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is not afraid of confrontation — especially in a Starbucks parking lot.

The 50-year-old NFL coach explained in a recent podcast appearance that he tends to confront people that use accessible parking spaces when they don’t have a permit.

"The people at Starbucks that park in a handicap spot and go in there and try to get their order from the mobile order … (who are) by no means handicapped," Vrabel said during an appearance on The Athletic’s "Scoop City."

Vrabel said he looks for a parking permit that would allow someone to park in the accessible space, and if he doesn’t see one, he waits for the person to come out and approaches them.

"When I didn’t have a job, I had nothing else to do," Vrabel said. "I could sit here for 15 minutes, wait for this person to come out and actually see if they’re handicapped."

"I say things like, ‘Why did you park here?’ One person would be like, ‘I’m with DoorDash.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care. That’s unacceptable,’" Vrabel said. "And there’s the mom that’s going to yoga and she’s rushing because she’s late and I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous.’"

The former Tennessee Titans coach admitted he "accosts" people and even wishes he could slash their tires.

"I’d slash their tires, that’s how much it bothers me," he said.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini suggested using a boot as punishment, and Vrabel was all for it.

"I would boot their car. Like a mobile boot that said, ‘I parked in a handicap spot, and I’m not handicapped,’" Vrabel said.

When Vrabel isn’t venting about bad parking, he’s focused on turning around the Patriots in his first season as head coach. New England went 4-13 last season and finished last in the AFC East.

