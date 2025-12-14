Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes suffers torn ACL, Chiefs star's season is over: reports

Chiefs lost to the Chargers and were eliminated from playoff contention

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
'I think they are OUT' 😳 Terry Bradshaw believes Mahomes-led Chiefs will miss the playoffs Video

'I think they are OUT' 😳 Terry Bradshaw believes Mahomes-led Chiefs will miss the playoffs

"FOX NFL Kickoff" crew predicted the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers playoff fate and FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer shared the story behind how Philip Rivers joined the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes will be out for the rest of the season as he suffered a torn ACL on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple reports.

Mahomes’ knee buckled while he was scrambling and as he was getting hit by Chargers defensive end Da’Shawn Hand. He was helped off the field and he limped to the locker room. An MRI reportedly confirmed the extent of the damage.

Patrick Mahomes grabs his knee

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes grabs his knee after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The quarterback wrote a message to fans as word of his injury trickled out.

"Don’t know why this had to happen," Mahomes wrote on X. "And not going to lie (it) hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid offered a gloomy outlook for Mahomes as he spoke to reporters following the loss.

Patrick Mahomes is hit from behind

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 14, 2025.  (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

"… It didn’t look good," Reid said when asked whether he knew if Mahomes’ injury was serious. "I mean you guys saw it. We’ll just see where it goes."

The loss to the Chargers also meant the Chiefs will not be making the postseason. Kansas City made it to the AFC Championship each season since 2018. They made it to the Super Bowl in each of the last three seasons, winning two titles in that span.

Mahomes will finish the season with 3,398 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes.

Kansas City is 6-8 on the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

