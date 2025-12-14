Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers throws first touchdown pass since 2020 season

The Colts quarterback last threw a touchdown pass on Jan 9, 2021

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Michael Pittman Jr explains why Philip Rivers could thrive with Colts again Video

Michael Pittman Jr explains why Philip Rivers could thrive with Colts again

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. last played with Philip Rivers in 2020; now Rivers is back as his quarterback. Pittman tells Fox News Digital why he believes Rivers can help the team's playoff hopes. 

Philip Rivers was back on the scoreboard as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback threw a touchdown pass in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rivers had gone 1,800 days without throwing a touchdown pass. The last ones of his career came in the 2020 playoffs against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 9, 2021. He threw two touchdown passes that day, but the Colts lost and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Philip Rivers drops to pass

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

It was thought to be the final time Rivers would be on a football field in a professional capacity until the Colts came calling. Indianapolis signed Rivers and started him on Sunday.

He threw a touchdown pass to Josh Downs in the second quarter as the Colts took a 13-6 lead into halftime. Rivers was 10-of-16 with 82 passing yards. His longest completion of the half was 17 yards to Tyler Warren.

Philip Rivers throws a pass

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Rivers’ comeback story has been nothing short of amazing. For him to even have the ability to put the gear back and feel comfortable being back out on the field is an achievement in itself.

The Colts hoped Rivers would be able to keep Indianapolis afloat in the playoff race after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear last week. Indianapolis lost three straight going into the matchup against Seattle and four of its last five.

The 44-year-old quarterback has 63,440 passing yards and 421 passing touchdowns in his career. He spent 16 of his 17 seasons with the Chargers organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

