Patrick Mahomes reveals sobering reality of father's DWI arrest just before Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed in a new docuseries that his father’s 2024 DWI arrest, which happened just over a week before the Super Bowl, was a life-altering moment for his dad.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested in February 2024 in Tyler, Texas, on a felony DWI charge, the third such charge for the former MLB pitcher. News of his arrest came just over a week before the Chiefs were due to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Mahomes fielded several questions about his father’s arrest in the lead-up to the game. But in a new ESPN documentary released Wednesday, "Chiefs Kingdom," Mahomes said it was the media circus he had to face that served as a moment of clarity for the elder Mahomes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was during that Super Bowl. It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it," Mahomes recalled, via the New York Post. "I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that, like, you can't keep doing the same things."

Mahomes Sr. also appeared in the episode, calling the incident "the most embarrassing" struggle he has faced.

"It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble. For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever been through in my life," he said.

PATRICK MAHOMES' FATHER SENTENCED TO JAIL STINT, PROBATION AND 'INTENSE SUPERVISION' FOR DUI

"I called him right after … I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry that it’s taken away from your time and focus.’ … I made a vow that he would never have to deal with anything because of drinking because of me. I haven’t had a drink since then."

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, also appeared in the episode. She echoed her husband’s remarks, adding that their children witnessing Mahomes Sr.’s struggles added to the sobering reality of his actions.

"I think it finally hit him that, you know, ‘I have my kids watching me, I have my grandkids now that are watching me,'" she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2024 and was ordered to spend 10 days in jail, followed by a five-year probation period. He was criminally charged with DWI on two prior occasions, including one incident on Sept. 12, 2008, in South Dakota, and another on Feb. 26, 2019, in Smith County, Texas.

Mahomes Sr. was a pitcher for six different MLB teams from 1992 to 2003, and was famously part of the 2000 New York Mets team that reached the World Series.

Fox News Digital’s Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.